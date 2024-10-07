“Heart rate is a lot lower from this seat”: Jimmie Johnson’s Classy Response to Demanding NASCAR Fan

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 24: Jimmie Johnson ( 84 Legacy Motor Club Club Wyndham Chevrolet) talks to the media after practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 24, 2023 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: MAR 24 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Icon169230324053

Christopher Bell recently confessed that he still feels the flutter of nerves and a spike in his heartbeat before each race even after spending five years in the Cup Series. This sentiment is common among both rookies and veterans in the racing world. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, is no different.

He signed a contract with NBC Sports at the beginning of the season to serve as an analyst for three Cup Series races. His latest stint from the box was in Talladega this Sunday and he used his X handle to share his thoughts on the experience. He put up a picture of his seat in the booth and captioned it, “Desk with a view.”

A fan commented solemnly, “Rather you be in the car today, just saying……” Johnson’s response was reflective of his sentiment in the job. He wrote back, “Heart rate is a lot lower from this seat.” He wittily communicated the less stressful nature of being an analyst when compared to the high-adrenaline job of being a driver.

Heart rate is a lot lower from this seat — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) October 6, 2024

Looking ahead, Johnson is lined up to compete in two more Cup races this season. He will serve as an analyst in one more. He will contribute to NBC Sports’ coverage of the Cup Series finale in Phoenix although he is scheduled to drive in it. Johnson previously lent his expertise to the studio coverage for the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Erik Jones clinches maiden top-5 in 2024 for Legacy Motor Club

Johnson’s team, Legacy Motor Club, made headlines last year by announcing that they would align with Toyota instead of Chevrolet beginning in 2024. Currently, only three teams in the NASCAR Cup Series — 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Legacy Motor Club — field Toyotas. They have collectively secured eight victories so far this season.

Despite finishing 27th in the overall championship standings last year, the No. 43 driver Erik Jones managed seven top-10 finishes and one top-5 finish. But his performance dipped since the switch to Toyota. He had cracked the top-10 just once this year until this Sunday’s race in Talladega. He secured his first top-5 with a fifth-place finish on the superspeedway.

Looking ahead, Jones will approach the Charlotte Roval race with an average finish of 22.8 from six starts. His best result on the track was a third-place finish that came back in 2022. The racing community is eager to see how well he adapts to the new OEM with a multi-year contract with Legacy on his hands.