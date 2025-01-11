“Help Us Shine a Spotlight on Military Heroes”: Brad Keselowski’s Latest Initiative for Paying Tribute to America’s Veterans

Jun 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) waives to fans as he walks the stage during driver introductions before the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The 2025 NASCAR Cup season is almost a month away, and while some teams are in the throes of securing sponsors to replace prominent ones, such as FedEx departing from Denny Hamlin’s JGR team, others like Brad Keselowski are not only expanding their operations but also lending a hand to those he deems the true heroes — military personnel.

Advertisement

Keselowski recently amplified a message from his Checkered Flag Foundation, highlighting the organization’s commitment to honoring those who serve. The initiative aims to spotlight a military veteran each week on their social media platforms. Keselowski encouraged participation with the caption: “Help us shine a spotlight on military heroes. Share your story or someone you know to info@checkeredflagfoundation.org.”

Founded in 2010, the Checkered Flag Foundation is dedicated to supporting military members, veterans, and first responders in their recovery journeys. The foundation has been a pillar of support, helping those who have sacrificed for the nation’s welfare.

Help us shine a spotlight on military heroes. Share your story or someone you know to info@checkeredflagfoundation.org. https://t.co/WvF0RngGAN — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 10, 2025

Since its beginning, the Checkered Flag Foundation has broadened its reach, extending assistance to over 50 organizations and individuals, forging partnerships with various entities such as the Wounded Warrior Project, the Armed Forces Foundation, The Paralyzed Veterans of America, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and the Detroit F.I.R.E. benefit team.

The foundation actively hosts and participates in myriad events to support these valiant heroes.

Having successfully raised more than $3.8 million, the foundation has made a significant impact, benefiting over 250 veterans, active military members, and first responders. The catalyst for establishing the foundation was Keselowski’s poignant visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was deeply inspired to support those who have served the nation.

In 2023, the RFK driver encouraged his fans to submit photographs of their military heroes, which he proudly displayed on his Ford during the race at Pocono Raceway. Continuing this tradition, in 2024, Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation reinstated the Tribute to Veterans program, with backing from Solomon Plumbing.

On September 1, 2024, at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, Keselowski, driving the #6 Ford Mustang, paid homage to armed heroes by featuring their names on his race car, honoring their service and sacrifice.

When Keselowski talked about his patriotism and its roots

Keselowski’s deep-rooted patriotism came to light during a relaxed conversation with Bob Pockrass in July 2024. When asked whether his Midwestern background and love for country music influenced his patriotic feelings, the RFK Racing co-owner responded: “It comes from a place of gratitude — gratitude is really important.”

He went on to explain, “Perspective of knowledge, which is reading about civilization, time, history — and those two kind of coming together in such a way where you just recognize how fortunate we are to be where we are today. And I’m not saying that our world is perfect. I’m not saying that our country is perfect. But I would rather live here right now than most any other place in time in the world.”

Keselowski’s 2022 visit to Camp Grayling to support the National Guard’s Northern Strike exercise, along with his eloquent responses to criticisms about military spending, and his continued efforts to assist veterans through his foundation, all serve as evidence of his deep respect and unwavering loyalty to those who serve the nation.