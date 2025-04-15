Hendrick Motorsports Star William Byron’s Relationship With Golf Explained

2024 Daytona 500 Nascar winner William Byron attends the Los Angeles Golf Club TGL match against Boston Common at the SoFi Center on February 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. © GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

William Byron is one of the best drivers in NASCAR currently. He sits at the top of the 2025 Cup Series standings and is already deemed a challenger for the championship.

But it isn’t just stock car racing that the 27-year-old is in love with. He also enjoys playing golf in his off-time and was recently at Augusta, Georgia, for the 2025 Masters Week.

While in the city, he spoke to the press about how impressed he was by the ability of professional golfers to block out the tiniest of distractions when playing.

He said, “I am amazed at how they quiet their minds. Because I’ve played in one Pro-Am at Quail Hollow and just the amount of noises you can hear…”

“Like the little things in the crowd, and the little bird chirps and things like that. It’s amazing they can block that out and sort of have that flow in the moment.”

It is this admiration that made him a part of the Masters Week last year as well. But his affinity isn’t limited to being a spectator.

He said, “I play it pretty often. I try to play weekly. I probably went through three or four months last year where I didn’t play much during the racing season. But I try to play pretty often and go to the range a couple of times a week if I can. I’ve played pretty seriously since I was 18.”

Byron is only the second driver after Chase Elliott in the Hendrick Motorsports garage to have a deep affinity for golf. Both of them use the sport as a way to calm their minds from the chaotic world of motorsports.

But then, there are certain similarities that they have found between the two avenues as well. Byron detailed them, “I think rhythm is always important. Whether you’re racing or golfing, having that rhythm, being able to put shots together.”

“Mentally, it’s a challenge being on the course, you’re always under pressure. So, I feel like the pressure is always a similarity. But they’re [a] very different pace from racing to golf,” he added.

It is safe to say that William Byron is quite adept at handling the pressure on the race track as it stands. He finished the race in Bristol in sixth place and is awaiting the next race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

By winning the Daytona 500, he has already secured his place in the playoffs as well. All that’s left to do is see if he can grab his maiden title this year.