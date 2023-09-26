Here’s Why Kyle Busch Denied Jeff Gordon the Chance to Sign His Talented Son Brexton

When Kyle Busch announced he was joining Richard Childress Racing from 2023 onwards, there was another contract announcement that was made. It had to do with Busch’s son, Brexton, who is a pretty accomplished driver in his own right at 8 years old. It was that along with the 2x NASCAR Cup champion, RCR also offered a contract to Brexton.

A year from that, the young Brexton was offered another opportunity by arguably the biggest name in NASCAR’s modern history. Jeff Gordon asked Brexton to sign something not long ago, and Kyle Busch said ‘Nope, not happening.’ This is because of one contractual detail, about which Busch recently set the record straight.

Kyle Busch denied Jeff Gordon the chance to sign his son because of this

During a recent interview with NASCAR’s Alex Weaver, Busch attested to the fact that his son does indeed have a contract option with RCR. Kyle Busch also has the first right to whatever future deal Brexton does, which came into the picture when Gordon offered him something.

“Brexton does have a contract with Kyle Busch Motorsports. He had to sign it, that’s right,” Busch revealed.

“I have first right to whatever future deal he does. Jeff Gordon actually asked Brexton if he was available to sign something this weekend and I was like, ‘Nope. You’ve gotta buy him out!'”

Busch finds similarities between his younger self and Brexton despite key difference

In his short racing career so far, Brexton Busch has already made a name for himself. Of course, he also has the backing of his $80 million worth father, but despite that, Kyle Busch feels there are similarities between his son and him when he was a young racecar driver too.

“I remember as a kid when I grew up when I was racing with my dad and to not tear up equipment and stuff like that, to be able to have a car for the next day because we didn’t have a whole lot of money but we had enough to get to where we could. That’s not Brexton’s problem right now, but I feel like he kinda has the same mentality,” Busch described.

As for his son’s success, Busch claimed it’s been great and “a lot of fun.” Although in the beginning, it wasn’t as fun for Busch as Brexton didn’t enjoy success right away, to the point where he even wondered, ‘Oh my God. What are we even doing?’

“But then he flipped the switch at 6 years old and he won a lot. Then he flipped another switch at 7 years old,” Busch added as he claimed that at this point, Brexton flips to a new level with every birthday.