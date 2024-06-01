NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Preview: Can Ryan Blaney Claim Breakthrough Victory at Gateway This Sunday?

For the first time in quite a long time, Ryan Blaney is considered one of the favorites to win a race. The Enjoy Illinois 300 is this weekend and it promises to be an enthralling affair. For former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, redemption is not just important, it is crucial. The Team Penske star has not won a single race this year.

The race at WWT Raceway provides Blaney with a unique opportunity. It’s a track he has run quite well in the last couple of years but has never traveled to victory lane. He will be looking to change that this season and with 8-1 odds in his favor, he is well within a shot on paper. The defending Cup Series champion has one top-five and one top-10 finish at the venue.

However, he does not come into the 2024 edition of the race at the top of his game. It has been a season to forget so far for the Team Penske driver. He suffered DNFs in the last two championship races at Darlington and Charlotte. So he needs to have a good day in Illinois and hopefully secure a berth in the playoffs. He may have a good opportunity to win but there are a couple of drivers with better odds, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

A stiff test awaits Ryan Blaney in Illinois

After the disappointment of last weekend, performing well is the least that Larson will be expecting. He currently sits at number two on the odds table with 6-1 in his favor. But the man who occupies the top spot is none other than Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been in stunning form all season and will be looking to win at Illinois.

Considering the competition on the field, things might be as easy as Blaney would hope for. But, if he does overcome the cut-throat competition, we might see him score a win and book himself a slot into the postseason. Ultimately, there will be several interesting battles on track, and the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 promises to be an exciting affair for race fans this weekend.