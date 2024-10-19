“Only In America”: Why NASCAR Icon Richard Childress Supports Donald Trump for President

As the U.S. presidential elections are drawing near, Charlotte Roval saw Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance mingling with the crowd. Richard Childress, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and the Trump-Vance ticket, shared his insights during a conversation with Fox Sports about why he backs Trump.

He praised Trump’s tenacious dedication to the nation, remarking, “He is the real deal. He’s someone that loves this country. I have known him since the early 1990s. He hasn’t changed a bit in what he thinks about this great country we live in. And, he wants everything to be the best for us. That’s why fans love Donald Trump.”

Additionally, discussing Trump’s electoral prospects in North Carolina, Childress’s stomping grounds, the RCR chief expressed optimism, noting, “Just to see how passionate he is and talking to Senator Vance yesterday and him talking about only in America. Only in America could things like we’re doing today be happening. […] I think he has a great chance here. It’s going to be a tight race.”

Reflecting on Senator J.D. Vance’s visit to the track, Childress shared his appreciation for the day, saying that he felt really nice to have the Senator and his family join the NASCAR race and to see how thrilled he was mingling with the fans, taking photos — he was right there in the thick of it. Childress even had the opportunity to escort Vance to Austin Dillon’s car.

Senator Vance also spent time chatting with Kyle Busch on pit road. Notably, Busch lifted Vance’s boys into the #8 car, where each took a turn behind the steering wheel, their faces lighting up with joy.

When Childress introduced Donald Trump at a rally in North Carolina

Amidst a challenging season for Childress’s racing team, with Busch not making the playoffs, the team owner stepped away from the track in July to support a longtime ally, Former President and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was passing through North Carolina for an event.

Trump’s appearance in Charlotte, North Carolina, marked his first rally since surviving an assassination attempt on July 13 and since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race. At the Bojangles Coliseum, packed with eager supporters, Childress had the privilege of introducing Trump.

He took to the podium with fervor, announcing, “At this time, I’d like to introduce my friend, and a friend to every one of you in here tonight. He loves you, all of you. He is one of the bravest, most courageous mens I have ever met in my life. And on November the 7th, we all have to get out and vote, and vote for my friend president Donald Trump.”

NASCAR legend Richard Childress introduces Trump at #MAGA rally in Charlotte North Carolina pic.twitter.com/EB0ixqMFWw — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 25, 2024

Earlier in the year, during the Coca-Cola 600, Trump had also joined Childress to watch part of the race from atop Dillon’s pit box.