“He’s a Big Fan”: Apart From Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Endeavors Also Have Basketball Coach Rick Barnes’ Support

23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace is on a mission in 2025. His goal is to reach the playoffs and go a distance that he never has before in the Cup Series. Backing him on this journey are the NBA legend Michael Jordan, who is also a co-owner of his team, and the University of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes.

Growing up, Wallace had no choice but to be a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball team. His mother ran track in Tennessee and was the one who infused the orange blood in him.

The Volunteers, commonly referred to as “Vols,” compete in the NCAA and the SEC. Wallace wasn’t a big fan initially, but the team began growing on him over the 2010s.

In 2020, Wallace was at a particularly low point in his racing career. He was on the verge of a mental breakdown in the Kansas Speedway when his phone rang with an unknown number on it. The person on the other end was Barnes. The coach told him how big a fan he was and that he had been following him for years.

Wallace noted happily in a recent interview that it was a great moment for him. He said, “Ever since then we talked a handful of times throughout the year. It’s always fun seeing him in his element, and vice-versa, he loves turning on the races when he has time. I think it’s super cool to have a person like him in your corner, and he’s a big fan of the sport.”

He has attended several Tennessee basketball games since that first conversation, and also exchanged many more calls with him.

How Michael Jordan continues supporting Wallace every weekend

The No. 23 driver has not had the perfect start to his season. He has secured a single top-10 finish in the first four races of the year. Denny Hamlin, his team’s other co-owner, has already expressed his frustration with the lack of performance. Jordan, however, appears to be playing a softer and firmer hand with him.

Wallace said in his interview with Outkick that Jordan sends him a text every weekend, regardless of where he is in the world. The consistent presence and support mean a lot to the driver. He added, “I think that’s beneficial for all of us, and I mean that for myself to every last employee at 23XI. They know the commitment he has, and it’s really special to be a part of it.”

23XI Racing is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against NASCAR. To manage that, along with results on the track, is a tough balance. Hopefully, they are able to get through this and come out on top.