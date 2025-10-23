‘Still Living Rent Free?’: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Hilarious Dig Aimed at Kyle Busch Triggers NASCAR Fans

Sep 21, 2025; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) is introduced before the start of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. | Credits- Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch’s infamous brawl at North Wilkesboro last year was thought to be water under the bridge. The two hadn’t traded blows or even paint since. But Stenhouse’s latest jab suggests old grudges die hard. His pointed remark reignited the feud, prompting Busch’s loyal fanbase to clap back online and warn Stenhouse that he’d bitten off more than he could chew.

Advertisement

Their feud goes back to last year’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. On just the second lap, Busch made contact with Stenhouse exiting Turn 2, sending the No. 47 into the wall and triggering an early caution. After limping to pit road, Stenhouse parked his car in Busch’s stall, stormed up the pit box, and confronted crew chief Randall Burnett in protest.

Busch went on to finish 10th, while Stenhouse, out of the race after the Lap 2 wreck, stayed in the infield, waiting for his shot to confront the two-time Cup champion. When the checkered flag fell, words turned to fists near Busch’s hauler, sparking a brief melee before the two were pulled apart. NASCAR later fined Stenhouse $75,000 for the altercation.

More than a year later, Stenhouse fanned the flames again. He reshared a tweet noting that Busch had been involved in crashes in roughly half of his 34 starts this season and added, “Crazy to think the guy that gave me the nickname Wrecky Spinhouse is on this list .”

Crazy to think the guy that gave me the nickname Wrecky Spinhouse is on this list https://t.co/FwESfjA4WS — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) October 23, 2025

Fans wasted no time firing back. One replied, “One clean year and wrecky thinks he’s allowed to talk. Maybe there’s a reason why everyone uses Busch’s nickname for you? Maybe it wouldn’t have stuck if you weren’t always wrecking as well? Kyle Busch is on that list and is STILL higher than you in points lmfao.”

Another quipped, “Still living rent free? My god .” A third piled on, “It’s harder to wreck if you’re running a lap down 9/10 races,” while one fan simply dropped the mic with, “63 career wins vs 4 though.”

Busch has yet to respond publicly, but all eyes will be on his media session ahead of the Martinsville race on Sunday. Whether he brushes it off or fires back, the long-running tension between the two might just be about to flare up again.