“Really Moving the Needle”: Brad Keselowski Delivers Verdict on NASCAR Initiative Around Drivers Making Off-Track Impact

As much as NASCAR drivers have been involved in the races and invested in entertaining the fans, they have been doing things outside the sport as well to help people in need. Be it Joey Logano’s continuous attempts to help the people who suffered due to Hurricane Helene or Brad Keselowski helping the veterans through programs like the “Tribute to Veterans.” But owing to NASCAR’s new DAP (Driver’s Ambassador Program), other NASCAR drivers like Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace are also making strides.

The Driver Ambassador Program motivates drivers to participate in promotional activities beyond their obligatory media commitments, such as post-race conferences, by offering them points for every 15 minutes spent on promotional activities, such as media interviews or special appearances at tracks or outside. These points are further amplified by a multiplier, which varies according to each driver’s level of fame.

The drivers accumulating the highest points from these activities receive the largest share of the DAP fund, with payouts decreasing down the list. For instance, Brad Keselowski recently made a visit to McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina, exemplifying the kind of engagement the DAP aims to foster.

Ahead of the Darlington race, during the pre-race media interaction, when Keselowski was asked about his visit and the insights he gained from it, the RFK Racing owner reflected on the privilege such experiences highlight. He noted that such visits serve as a reminder of our own blessings when faced with individuals battling challenges.

“We get so caught up in our good weekends and our bad weekends and sometimes lose sight of the broader picture of just how fortunate we are just to be here… It’s nice to get out in the community to see our fans, to tell our story. Big credit to NASCAR and their vision for the DAP program. I think it’s really moving the needle and inspiring a lot of people to do things that they wouldn’t have done otherwise,” Keselowski said in a press conference.

Praising NASCAR’s management of the DAP, Keselowski remarked that the drivers’ community involvement is especially motivated by NASCAR’s support. He added that while the whole NASCAR community spends ample time critiquing what the sport lacks, they seldom celebrate what it excels at. The drivers’ community engagement and interaction with fans are areas where NASCAR shines.

Reflecting on his hospital visit, Keselowski also expressed, “As a father myself, visiting these brave kids hits home in a powerful way. Spending time with these incredible children, I can see their strength and courage. It’s an honor to share a few smiles with them.”

Keselowski is ready to compete at Darlington Raceway for the Throwback Weekend on Sunday, 5 PM ET. Despite the lack of retro liveries on his RFK Racing cars due to sponsorship agreements, he remains a strong contender on the track, as he aims to make it two wins in a row.