mobile app bar

How Brad Keselowski’s Dream of Military Service Evolved Into His Greatest Mission Beyond NASCAR

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Long before he became a NASCAR champion, Keselowski spent his childhood racing virtually on video game consoles, inspired by both his father, Bob Keselowski, the 1989 ARCA Menards Series champion, and his fascination with speed.

But he was no fool chasing a single dream without a parachute. If racing hadn’t worked out, he had every intention of joining the military as a pilot, drawn by his love for flying. Though fate led him toward the racetrack, his admiration for those in uniform never waned; it only deepened.

That respect took concrete form through his nonprofit, Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation (BKCFF), created to honor and assist injured military veterans and first responders. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $3.8 million to support its mission.

The idea struck Keselowski in 2010 after a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a facility for wounded service members recovering from combat injuries. While he had always felt connected to the military, that trip hit home when he unexpectedly ran into a close friend who had recently returned from the Middle East after being injured by an IED.

“He was not in good shape, physically or mentally. I remember feeling so bad for him and just thinking to myself how lucky I was to be a racecar driver,” he said. Keselowski admitted the encounter humbled him, making him realize how lucky he was to live his dream behind the wheel while his peers fought life-and-death battles far from home. That moment became the spark that ignited his lifelong commitment to giving back.

Through his foundation, the RFK Racing owner has built a bridge between NASCAR and America’s heroes. His initiatives have ranged from hospital visits to programs that pair veterans with certified service dogs. He’s hosted comedy shows, benefit events, and concerts, most notably featuring country artist Tim Dugger, all in the spirit of gratitude and companionship.

One of his most powerful gestures came this September at Darlington Raceway when he unveiled his Tribute to Veterans paint scheme. The No. 6 Ford Mustang carried the names of 643 veterans across its livery, each representing a story of sacrifice and strength. The program allowed families to honor their loved ones, veterans, active-duty members, military relatives, and caregivers by placing their names on Keselowski’s car.

Following its seventh consecutive year, and fourth in collaboration with RFK Racing, the Tribute to Veterans initiative has become a proud tradition. For Keselowski, it’s a calling. He’s often said racing gave him a platform, but honoring those who serve gives that platform meaning.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these