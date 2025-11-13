How Brad Keselowski’s Dream of Military Service Evolved Into His Greatest Mission Beyond NASCAR

Long before he became a NASCAR champion, Keselowski spent his childhood racing virtually on video game consoles, inspired by both his father, Bob Keselowski, the 1989 ARCA Menards Series champion, and his fascination with speed.

But he was no fool chasing a single dream without a parachute. If racing hadn’t worked out, he had every intention of joining the military as a pilot, drawn by his love for flying. Though fate led him toward the racetrack, his admiration for those in uniform never waned; it only deepened.

That respect took concrete form through his nonprofit, Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation (BKCFF), created to honor and assist injured military veterans and first responders. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $3.8 million to support its mission.

The idea struck Keselowski in 2010 after a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a facility for wounded service members recovering from combat injuries. While he had always felt connected to the military, that trip hit home when he unexpectedly ran into a close friend who had recently returned from the Middle East after being injured by an IED.

“He was not in good shape, physically or mentally. I remember feeling so bad for him and just thinking to myself how lucky I was to be a racecar driver,” he said. Keselowski admitted the encounter humbled him, making him realize how lucky he was to live his dream behind the wheel while his peers fought life-and-death battles far from home. That moment became the spark that ignited his lifelong commitment to giving back.

Through his foundation, the RFK Racing owner has built a bridge between NASCAR and America’s heroes. His initiatives have ranged from hospital visits to programs that pair veterans with certified service dogs. He’s hosted comedy shows, benefit events, and concerts, most notably featuring country artist Tim Dugger, all in the spirit of gratitude and companionship.

One of his most powerful gestures came this September at Darlington Raceway when he unveiled his Tribute to Veterans paint scheme. The No. 6 Ford Mustang carried the names of 643 veterans across its livery, each representing a story of sacrifice and strength. The program allowed families to honor their loved ones, veterans, active-duty members, military relatives, and caregivers by placing their names on Keselowski’s car.

Following its seventh consecutive year, and fourth in collaboration with RFK Racing, the Tribute to Veterans initiative has become a proud tradition. For Keselowski, it’s a calling. He’s often said racing gave him a platform, but honoring those who serve gives that platform meaning.