Denny Hamlin Wants You to Understand, “A Championship Will Not Change How I View My Career”

Over 50 career wins including some of the sport’s crown jewel races and that too, in multiples in some cases, Denny Hamlin has tasted a lot of success in his career so far. But then again, Hamlin hasn’t had what NASCAR driver hopes to achieve at least once in their careers. And that is a championship.

At 42, Hamlin’s career is clearly entering its final stretch. And although it has been potentially a Hall of Fame-worthy career so far, the lack of a Cup title is a big thorn in his legacy, but a thorn that doesn’t bother Hamlin. For the veteran knows that he wouldn’t be defined by it.

Denny Hamlin claims not winning a NASCAR title won’t change his view on his legacy

Ahead of this Sunday’s crucial race at Martinsville in which he’d be hoping to do his best to get into the final 4, and have a shot at winning the long-elusive title, Denny Hamlin emphasized that not winning the ultimate prize won’t change how he views his career. “I certainly know a championship will not change how I view my career and what I’ve accomplished,” he said.

“It will only change, and probably not, change what others view of me. That’s the only difference that trophy would bring.”

Hamlin pointed to Kyle Larson’s recent response on how winning a second Cup title would change his perspective, to which Yung Money had claimed it wouldn’t change anything. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also referenced the curious case of Mark Martin as he said, “Mark Martin, you haven’t won one. What does it change? Nothing.”

“It is what it is. Even on the local short track level, I always said I didn’t care about the accomplishments. I just wanted to be a threat that the competition saw every week.”

Hamlin has gotten what he wanted out of his NASCAR career

Speaking further into the press conference, Hamlin claimed he has achieved what he wanted to achieve from his career, and that is to gain the respect of his peers and competitors. “I feel like we’ve gotten that,” he said.

Hamlin also added that while he would love to win all the accolades he can, he isn’t going to get “too down on it” either.

“Racing has afforded me a great life, and a great retirement plan with 23XI,” he described, adding that he loves this sport and no matter the outcome, he is going to give it his all and not have any regrets over one aspect or a result because he knows he has given his best effort.