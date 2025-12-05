What Has Kyle Larson Been Up to After Winning His Second Cup Series Title?

Kyle Larson secured his second Cup Series championship at the Phoenix Raceway last month. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been one of the most dominant drivers throughout the season and achieved the feat backed by three Victory Lane visits. In the 6th Annual Race Industry Week hosted by “The Racer Channel”, he spoke about what he has been doing since the season finale.

He said, “That whole week after winning the championship was extremely busy, but for good reason. When I got done in New York, I got to go spend a few days with my family in Cabo. I caught up on sleep. Relaxed a little bit. And then, I raced at Placerville with the USAC midget. Just a handful of days after that. I had a good race, just got collected and wrecked at the end of it.”

He then participated in multiple championship celebrations with his team before heading to the Ventura Raceway for the Turkey Night Grand Prix. He continued, “So, yeah. Things are pretty relaxing right now. A few more races are coming up. Head to Australia, Christmas Night for a weekend, and then you go to Tulsa with the kids and watch them race there, and then the Chili Bowl.”

By the time he is done with all these commitments, the 2026 NASCAR season will roll around, and Larson will be ready to defend his title. “It’s a pretty short offseason, but you get enough relaxing,” he quipped. Very few drivers keep themselves this busy in the offseason. Not only does Larson keep his engine warm, but he has no complaints about it either.

Larson’s wreck at the Placerville Speedway

The driver was well on his way to Victory Lane in the 2025 Hangtown 100 USAC race. Before he could get there, he made contact with Daison Pursley out of nowhere and flipped violently. The race’s mood shifted with five laps left as Larson was forced to retire. It was Pursley’s terrible slide job that was to be blamed for the accident.

Despite not winning the event, Larson proved to the world once again that he is one of the most versatile race car drivers in history. He got into a midget car and dominated a prestigious event right after winning the biggest competition in stock car racing. His insane performances and his nonchalant attitude over them are a true reflection of his mettle.