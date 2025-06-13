“You Got This Rowdy!!!”: NASCAR Fans Buzzing With Hope as Kyle Busch Eyes a 2008 Repeat in Mexico

The Cup Series race in Mexico City is all set to be a grueling affair for drivers with multiple unknown factors in play. A handful of drivers will, however, carry a slight advantage over the others for they have already raced at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Key among them is the two-time Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch.

The Xfinity Series raced at this track from 2005 to 2008. Busch was a part of the field in 2008 and ended up winning the race. It has been a long time since he did this. But the familiarity must remain in some part of his subconsciousness and help him navigate Sunday’s fixture. Be that as it may, he certainly takes a lot of confidence from it.

He posted pictures of his victory celebration from back in 2008 on his Instagram handle and captioned them, “I know y’all remember the last time we raced in Mexico.” The shout out to the past riled up fans with excitement as they stood behind their beloved ‘Rowdy’ and cheered him on to secure his first victory of the 2025 season.

One comment said, “You were just a baby lol! Go do it again… Easy peasy.” Another said, “You got this ROWDY !!!” One more added, “With the way COTA went, there is a chance.”

The Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas was a positive showing from the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing driver. He finished in fifth place and it remains his best result of the year so far.

Aside from Busch, which drivers have experience racing in Mexico?

Alongside Busch during the Xfinity Series stint were Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Hamlin won at the track in 2006, but might miss the upcoming race on account of the birth of his third child with Jordan Fish. So, among the veterans at least, Busch has the best chances of success based on prior experience.

Daniel Suarez has won three races at the facility, but they were all at the one-mile oval configuration used in the NASCAR Mexico Series. Michael McDowell won a sports-car race in 2005 on the track as well. It remains to be seen how much the past will come to be of use in the present this Sunday.

Hamlin told Fox Sports, “I recognize a few of the corners as I’m running it [in the simulator]. I’m like, ‘Yeah I remember this, remember that.’ Certainly there are some different parts of the track that we didn’t get to run.

“But overall, it feels pretty straightforward to me. Not much to it. I think there’s a bunch of passing zones. I’m actually looking forward to this one,” he added. Pretty much every other driver who has driven on the track before will have a similar mindset.