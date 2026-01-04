For Kyle Larson, Watching Owen and Audrey Race Comes With “Butterflies” He Himself Feels While Driving

Kyle Larson, has been having a busy offseason as he always does. He traveled to Australia for the High Limit Racing Series finale at the Perth Motorplex, won $100,000 prize money, and returned to the United States for the Tulsa Shootout over the turn of the year. At Tulsa, he had a pleasant surprise awaiting him.

Larson’s children, Owen and Audrey, took part in multiple events at the shootout and secured very impressive results. Owen entered the Restricted, Non-Wing, and Winged A-Class divisions. He captured victory in a heat race for the Winged A-Class and reflected the racing DNA that appears to be prevalent in his family.

Audrey, too, for her part, won a heat race in the Junior Sprint category. Her performance drew praise from many, including her old man. In an interview with FloRacing, Larson was asked what it was like to watch his kids race in such an incredible manner right in front of his eyes and if he was “nervous” for them. As any father would be, he was skipping with joy.

He said that he wasn’t nervous about their safety, but he was worried about them losing out on a win by a narrow margin and being dejected over it. “You don’t ever wanna see your kid being dejected or sad,” he said.

That’s the part of the show that makes him nervous. But then, the joy returns when watching them navigate races with expertise.

Talkin’ Tulsa with the Larson crew!@KyleLarsonRacin, Owen, and Audrey join @clintonboyles98 for a lap around the Tulsa Expo Raceway — covering everything from sibling rivalries to chasing a Golden Driller. #TulsaShootout | #ChiliBowl pic.twitter.com/uHftzeRces — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 3, 2026

“But then, seeing Owen yesterday… In the restricted qualifier, he does a super good job. I had the nerves, butterflies, excited feelings, and emotions of my son winning a main event. It’s really cool seeing them do better than I thought they would,” he quipped. The reigning champion sure is a happy father at the moment.

He believes that Audrey, more than Owen, resembles his racing style and his attitude on the track. He detailed that while Owen shares a similar personality with him, Audrey has an explosive demeanor filled with confidence and attitude. The effects of this character were clearly visible on the race track.

The little girl appears to simply thrive from competition, and the sibling dynamic with her brother makes her want to follow him and be better than him. This week has been a strong display of the abundant racing caliber that is spread throughout the Larson family.