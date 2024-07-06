How Denny Hamlin’s Rivalry With Kyle Larson Showcases His Natural Progression as a NASCAR Veteran

The 2024 season of the NASCAR Cup Series has seen Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson go out on track and race each other hard, often ruffling each other’s feathers a little. Friends off the track, both drivers seem to hold no grudges against each other after how the duo has been racing together off late. While the rivalry has provided fans of the sport with drama and entertainment value along with intense racing action on the track, it has also brought forward how the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has matured in the sport over the years.

Hamlin has never been considered a personality with great mental capacity ever since his debut in the big leagues in 2005. However, the past few seasons have seen the #11 Toyota Camry driver make strides in terms of his on-track confidence and off-track demeanor. The 23XI owner does not hesitate to grab a victory that hangs in front of him, even if that involves bumping his friend Larson out of the way.

He also backs up his on-track moves with an aura of self-confidence and belief off the track. This makes his moves more decisive and paints a new picture of who Denny Hamlin as a driver is in the eyes of his competitors as well as the fans.

The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran seemed to have flipped this switch after taking the hypothetical role of Kyle Busch at Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit after the latter left for Richard Childress Racing two years ago.

Also having worked with a sports psychologist in his career, Hamlin seems far away from the personality who was ready to retreat into his bounds after losing a championship battle in 2010 against 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

Still chasing the elusive championship trophy after 19 years in the sport, Denny Hamlin is bound to be regarded as one of the greatest to step foot in NASCAR’s highest format.

NASCAR analyst elaborates on Denny Hamlin’s progression as a driver

NBC Sports analyst and 3-time Daytona 500 champion Dale Jarrett also recently spoke of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s current mindset in the sport.

Highlighting how tussles with drivers on-track seem to motivate Hamlin to pursue further his career-long dream of winning the biggest prize in the sport, the 67-year-old elaborated, “I think that it shows that his level of confidence in himself is much higher now and that he is using these type of things as motivation to keep himself there and in the moment and championship ready now.” Jarrett told NBC Sports.

It remains to be seen whether Hamlin can capture his elusive goal in the sport during his career, putting the cherry on top of what has been a Hall of Fame-worthy career.