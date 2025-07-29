How Did Joey Logano Meet His Wife, Brittany Baca?

Joey Logano has often credited his wife, Brittany Baca, and their children for helping him keep life in balance, especially when dealing with on-track setbacks. Unlike other NASCAR wives, such as Samantha Busch or Haley Dillon, Baca prefers to stay out of the spotlight, which is why many fans know little about her or the story of how she and Logano first met.

The couple has been together for a long time. Their story began years ago through a chance meeting at an ice rink owned by Logano’s sister. Baca worked at the concession stand, while Logano drove the Zamboni.

According to various accounts, the two were in high school at the time, and Logano had his first kiss with Baca in a movie theater. By his own admission, he wasn’t very good at it, and she laughed after the moment.

During his appearance on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast last month, Logano set the record straight on a few details. First, he wasn’t in high school despite being that age. And second, she wasn’t impressed by Logano instantly; rather, he had to work for it.

As he narrated, “My wife, she was a figure skater, and I worked out at the ice rink. I drove the Zamboni… And so, she also worked in the concession stand when she wasn’t skating. So, she was a rink rat there. She was there all day long. And so, I was like, ‘Man, she’s pretty hot. I like Brittany,’ and I would drive the Zamboni, and I always thought I was impressing her.”

He continued, “So, I would drift the Zamboni around. I get the thing all sideways and try to do ice cuts in like six minutes. I thought I was cool. She never cared, apparently, about that. But she was my first date, first kiss, and here we are. So yeah, three kids later, we’ve been married for 10 years now. So yeah, I got lucky on that one.”

The three-time Cup Series champion married Baca in 2014, but their path to parenthood wasn’t without challenges. Their two sons, Hudson and Jameson, were born in 2018 and 2020, respectively. While many assumed the births were natural, the Logano couple revealed in 2023 that both were conceived through IVF. Their third child, daughter Emilia, was born in February 2022.

Baca, who graduated from the University of North Carolina with a degree in psychology and sociology, currently serves as Secretary and Vice-Chairperson of the Joey Logano Foundation.