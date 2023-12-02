How Is Chase Elliott’s Relationship With Father Bill Elliott? HMS Driver Finally Reveals

May 6, 2018; Dover, DE, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) stands with his father and former driver Bill Elliott (left) prior to the AAA Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Does it help a driver in his career when their father is a NASCAR legend and a Hall of Famer? Maybe or maybe not. For Chase Elliott however, things were a bit different as the answer is a yes and a no.

In a conversation with The Pure Athlete, the 2020 Cup Series champion revealed his relationship with his dad, the 1988 Cup champion, Bill Elliott. Chase Elliott explained how his father had always given him the room to grow all by himself. But it had a slight twist.

Bill Elliott did allow Chase Elliott to build his confidence all by himself but he never forced anything on his son. He was like one of those dads who listens and prioritizes the likes and dislikes of their children.

“He always gave me the choice to like, hey, if you don’t wanna do this anymore, just let me know,” said the #9 Chevy star. “It was never this is what we’re doing, this is what we have to do, you’re doing this because I did it.”

“He definitely pushed me in certain ways but he it was never overbearing would probably be the best way to put it. I never got that vibe at all, in both my parents,” he added with clear admiration resonating from his voice.

Chase Elliott felt like although he had learned more about the on-track stuff all by himself, the off-track lessons came mostly from his dad, thanks to the latter’s years of experience and knowledge of the sport.

“I learned more on-track on my own just because things were so different than when he was coming along but certainly off-track, the struggles, the challenges, the good people and the bad people that you’re gonna face along the way…those many years of experience and knowledge have really helped from that side probably more than anything else,” he concluded.

Chase Elliott’s streak remains unsnapped

This year, Chase Elliott broke his tibia, and his record of consecutive playoff appearances since he joined Hendrick Motorsports. Hence, he didn’t need to show up at the NASCAR awards ceremony at the Music City Center. But he did show up. And for a good reason.

Amid all his miseries, Chase Elliott won the award for The Most Popular Driver for the 6th year in a row. He beat the new Cup champion Ryan Blaney and teammate Kyle Larson, who were two of the top picks for the coveted award. “Really this award, in my eyes, has been a reflection and an extension of my family’s place in the sport,” Elliott admitted. “The reason it is special is because of the fans and how supportive they have been to my entire family, myself included, over the years and I am so grateful for what they do for us.”