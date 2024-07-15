“That’s How Racing Is”: Corey LaJoie Unapologetic After Run-In With Kyle Busch During NASCAR’s Pocono Visit

Last wekeends race at Pocono saw an incident take place between Corey LaJoie and Kyle Busch. According to LaJoie, there was nothing he could have done to avoid the contact with Busch. There’s nothing he would have done differently either. The driver of the #7 car spun Rowdy around which in turn collected several other cars with 40 laps remaining. After the race, LaJoie remained unapologetic after finishing in P19.

Advertisement

The Spire Motorsports driver said that he had attempted to pass Busch earlier but was blocked. At that point, he hoped for the two cars’ bumpers to line up so that he could push the #8 up the pack. However, he was blocked off even on his second attempt. LaJoie said that the whole wreck was nothing more than an unfortunate racing incident.

Additional replays of this 8-car crash at Pocono Raceway on the restart involving Kyle Busch. 📺 : #NASCAR | USA Network pic.twitter.com/dYIDKXukpZ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 14, 2024

“You have to take momentum when you have it because if you don’t, the guy behind you is gonna put you in a worse spot than you’re gonna put the guy in front of you. So, that’s just how the racing is,” he said in a media interaction.

LaJoie’s crew chief Ryan Sparks was also on the unapologetic side. Speaking to his driver on the team radio after the wreck, Sparks said that Rowdy got what he deserved.

Another race, another DNF for Kyle Busch

For Kyle Busch, he has taken a trip on this ride far too many times. The string of bad luck continues for the two-time Cup Series champion. The chance of a playoff spot seems negligible and Rowdy himself was at a loss for words. Speaking to the media after the DNF, he cut a calm but disappointed figure.

“You try to get in front of the run that’s coming and I was trying to get in front of that run and sometimes some don’t lift. Kamikaze,” he said.

His move to Richard Childress Racing started strong with three wins at the start of the 2023 season. Since then, it has been a nightmare for the two-time champion. The remainder of the season will be a deciding factor if he wishes to stick with the team or move on.