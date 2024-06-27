How Richard Childress Racing’s Senior Management Change Is Linked to Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Struggles

Not once in his famed career has Kyle Busch gone 39 consecutive races without a win until now. After a promising maiden year with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2023, he was expected to turn the heat on this season and contend for the championship. But that’s not what has happened. And Andy Petree now retiring out of the blue leads to the question, is it as a result of Busch’s failures?

Petree, the vice president of competition at RCR, is one of the 55-year-old team’s longest-tenured employees. He first joined the outfit back in 1993 as the crew chief of Dale Earnhardt and led the legend to two consecutive Cup Series championships. That would be the last time RCR lifted the premier series title. This year, the team could completely miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Busch currently sits in 17th place on the points table and is 45 points below the playoff cutline. Austin Dillon is 197 points below the line with eight races to go in the regular season. Facing one of its worst seasons in history might have inspired the team’s top brass to let go of Petree. It is not news that he is responsible for the performances of both drivers.

And Busch has repeatedly been unable to pick up his results over the first 19 races of 2024. Worse yet, he spoke to the media about being open to moving to one of his former teams a few weeks back. Whatever chaos ensued was kept well hidden within the walls of the team’s compounds. But it is hard not to connect this sudden “effective immediately” retirement with the drivers’ struggles.

Keith Rodden, Andy Petree’s replacement, has a solution for Kyle Busch

When Busch failed to finish his race in New Hampshire last Sunday, he marked his third DNF in four weeks. The nightmare could come to an end for him with Keith Rodden taking over for Petree as Competition Director. Rodden is a veteran crew chief and race engineer who could serve the role well. And he already knows how to.

“We need to give the drivers consistent cars that they can go out there and show their talent with.” Newly named Competition Director @keithrodden discusses what needs to change @RCRracing going forward to get their ship righted in 2024. More → https://t.co/WGRTG5gVtL pic.twitter.com/WNUqcNQvj6 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) June 26, 2024

He said on SiriusXM, “We know that we can put a winning product out there. We were able to win three races with Kyle last year on #8 and we also had a few times in a position to win on the #3, and it just didn’t happen. We have the right people. We need to be able to get the drivers consistent cars that they can go out there and show their talent with.” Hopefully, the change will bring new days at RCR.