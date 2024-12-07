How Is NASCAR Preparing for the 2025 Cup Series Race in Mexico?

Despite the official 2025 NASCAR schedule listing races for June 15, a NASCAR insider has indicated that preparations for the event are already underway to ensure everything runs smoothly. In August 2024, it was announced that for the first time in modern history, the Cup Series will host an international points event in Mexico, a significant expansion of the series after 28 years.

Given the distance of approximately 1,963 miles between the team shops in Charlotte and Mexico City, the logistics of transporting all the cars will be a primary concern and is set to be addressed first.

NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer, Ben Kennedy, highlighted the importance of this logistical aspect while talking to Kevin Harvick on his Happy Hour podcast in September 2024, saying,

“Everything from making sure our haulers can get from Michigan if they’re going to stop in Charlotte they can get to Charlotte and then make their way down to Mexico City. If you think about it I mean it’s it’s a pretty far drive to Mexico City. It’s a drive to Laredo Texas or you know just south of that to the border. And then it’s about double that to get to Mexico City.”

Further continuing, he added, “Ideally we start to have cars on track by Friday. So, you know the almost 200 haulers that we have for our industry from Michigan all the way down to Mexico City and back can be part of our planning… We want to make sure is buttoned up as well as we can.”

The Mexico City race will be featured on Prime Video, as the streaming service has secured the broadcasting rights for five major NASCAR events, including the Coca-Cola 600, races in Nashville, Michigan, NASCAR Mexico City, and Pocono, spanning from May 25 through June 22.

Ben Kennedy had stated the decision to add Mexico City to the NASCAR schedule, noting that it had been in the works for quite some time. The race is expected to draw a number of new fans.

He pointed out that similar to last year’s inclusion of the Chicago Street race, approximately 70 to 80 percent of attendees were first-timers, the race will help the sport grow in new markets.

Kennedy emphasized the necessity of promotional efforts as well in the coming months. It will be crucial for NASCAR to effectively communicate the essence of the sport, introduce the drivers and teams, and convey what makes attending or watching the races a worthwhile experience.

The outreach is vital to not only fill the stands but also to expand the sport’s viewership, which can eventually entice motorsports enthusiasts to purchase tickets or tune in from home to witness the sound of engines and the thrill of NASCAR racing.