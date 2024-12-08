How Is Sponsorship Money Divided in a Multi-Car Team in NASCAR?

Jul 12, 2020; Sparta, Kentucky, USA; Crews for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) put additional work into the right rear on a stop during the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The NASCAR world often sees drivers missing out on top opportunities due to sponsorship hurdles. Notably, Kyle Busch’s departure from Joe Gibbs Racing over sponsorship issues and Chandler Smith’s uncertain future for 2025, despite a stellar p5 finish in the 2024 season, highlight this challenge.

Delving into the dynamics within teams that secure sponsorships, an insider from Joe Gibbs Racing shed light on the financial operations within such organizations. In a recent YouTube Shorts video, the insider explained,

“When a sponsor sponsors just one car but there’s a multi-car organization? It’s pretty simple at Joe Gibbs Racing. We’re four cars, one team, so all the money goes into our overall operating budget expenses and everything is divvied up evenly among all the teams regardless of how much a sponsor pays or a particular driver makes. It all goes into one bucket and we do everything as a team so nothing is segmented per team as far as as finances go.”

The financial operations within NASCAR teams can vary greatly, but at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), the mentioned system prevails.

In contrast to Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit, Team Penske led the pack with a staggering sponsorship revenue of $140.94 million last season. However, this season, Joe Gibbs Racing has taken the top spot, albeit with a slightly lower revenue of $116.09 million, which still represents a notable increase of nearly 16% for JGR. In contrast, Penske experienced a substantial dip, losing nearly 39% of sponsorship income, tallying up to $86.63 million.

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) saw a boost last season, likely fueled by the recruitment of Kyle Busch, one of the sport’s most prominent figures, which brought in an estimated $104.5 million.

However, this season has painted a different picture for RCR; by August 2024, their sponsorship revenue plummeted to just $52.9 million, marking a sharp decrease of nearly 50%.

How do NASCAR sponsorships shape the identity of teams and drivers?

Securing sponsorships is crucial for the vitality of both teams and drivers. As revealed by a Joe Gibbs Racing insider in August 2024, each team operates a department tasked with reaching out to potential sponsors, some of whom may be new to NASCAR.

These teams make cold calls to prospective companies, aiming to secure meetings where they can address any business challenges the company faces and propose how an association with NASCAR could offer solutions.

Given the competitive nature of sponsorship in racing, teams also craft compelling marketing strategies to attract and retain sponsors. While many vie for sponsorship slots, not all sponsors gain the coveted position of the primary sponsor, which allows them effective control over the car’s branding, mainly the paint scheme and driver and team firesuits.

The primary sponsorship grants them prime real estate on the vehicle, such as the hood, rear quarter panels, roof, and TV panel, offering maximum exposure during televised races and events.

On the other hand, associate sponsors, while also crucial, receive less prominent placement. Their logos might adorn the lower hood, lower rear quarter-panel behind the rear tires, the deck lid, or the area between the windows, providing them visibility but on a smaller scale.

The structured approach to sponsorship fuels the financial engines of NASCAR teams turning the brands that sponsor the cars into integral parts of the teams’s identity.