HomeSearch

The Most Touching Tribute to NASCAR Legend Ken Squier’s Legacy

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 17, 2023

The Most Touching Tribute to NASCAR Legend Ken Squier's Legacy

Feb 21, 2016; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; TV announcer Ken Squier before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NASCAR broadcaster and an icon of NASCAR history Ken Squier passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 88 with his family beside him. Earlier this week there were reports of Squier’s deteriorating health and the impending reality of where this was headed.

Soon after the Hall of Famer’s passing, Sirius XM Speedway host, Dave Moody shared a few parting words regarding his friend and mentor. Moody said, “It’s tough to describe what Ken has meant to me personally and professionally. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t think of something he taught me or said to me. And that’s an amazing legacy every single day.”

“When I woke up this morning, it was like, I looked out the window at a mountain range that I’ve looked at every single day of my life and suddenly realized that the tallest mountain isn’t there anymore. And I readily admit that that’s going to take some getting used to.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1725294909681246240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He added, “As Ken set up Dale Earnhardt when he passed on, whatever stock car racing is, he was. Ken described racing as common man, performing uncommon deeds. But he himself was anything but common. He was truly one of a kind. He was once in a lifetime.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares thoughts about Ken Squier’s passing

Not long after receiving the news of Squier’s passing, former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid tribute to the man who named the Daytona 500 as “The Great American Race.”

Junior mentioned, “Ken Squier was there when NASCAR was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500.” AJunior added that the race would not have had the same lasting impact without Squier as the lead narrator and that the momentum he created on that day still influences NASCAR today.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1725114148093120808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Ken’s words and energy were perfection on a day when NASCAR needed it. I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing. RIP,” Junior concluded.

The legendary Ken Squier will always be remembered in the hearts and minds of people within the sport and beyond. His iconic storylines and voice will not be forgotten for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal