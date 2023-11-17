The Most Touching Tribute to NASCAR Legend Ken Squier’s Legacy

Former NASCAR broadcaster and an icon of NASCAR history Ken Squier passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 88 with his family beside him. Earlier this week there were reports of Squier’s deteriorating health and the impending reality of where this was headed.

Soon after the Hall of Famer’s passing, Sirius XM Speedway host, Dave Moody shared a few parting words regarding his friend and mentor. Moody said, “It’s tough to describe what Ken has meant to me personally and professionally. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t think of something he taught me or said to me. And that’s an amazing legacy every single day.”

“When I woke up this morning, it was like, I looked out the window at a mountain range that I’ve looked at every single day of my life and suddenly realized that the tallest mountain isn’t there anymore. And I readily admit that that’s going to take some getting used to.”

He added, “As Ken set up Dale Earnhardt when he passed on, whatever stock car racing is, he was. Ken described racing as common man, performing uncommon deeds. But he himself was anything but common. He was truly one of a kind. He was once in a lifetime.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares thoughts about Ken Squier’s passing

Not long after receiving the news of Squier’s passing, former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. paid tribute to the man who named the Daytona 500 as “The Great American Race.”

Junior mentioned, “Ken Squier was there when NASCAR was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500.” AJunior added that the race would not have had the same lasting impact without Squier as the lead narrator and that the momentum he created on that day still influences NASCAR today.

“Ken’s words and energy were perfection on a day when NASCAR needed it. I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing. RIP,” Junior concluded.

The legendary Ken Squier will always be remembered in the hearts and minds of people within the sport and beyond. His iconic storylines and voice will not be forgotten for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace.