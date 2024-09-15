Who Won The NASCAR Xfinity Race At Watkins Glen? Full Results Explored

Connor Zilisch (7) heads to the starting line for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Xpel 225 at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23, 2024 in Austin. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

At various stages over the past year, Kyle Larson and a few other NASCAR Cup Series drivers mentioned the name Connor Zilisch as one of the most promising up-and-coming young drivers coming up the ranks of racing.

The praise was aimed at an 18-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina who was just out of high school. The rest of the world got to see the reason behind the high opinions this Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch survived low fuel, multiple restarts, and double-overtime restarts to win his debut NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the 2.54-mile road course. Several superstars have come out and applauded him as he celebrates this incredible achievement. So, how did the rest of the second-tier regulars fare? Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sheldon Creed settled for second place once again for the 12th time in his career.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger crossed the line in third place after a final lap battle with his teammate Shane van Gisbergen who finished fifth. Chandler Smith filled the gap between the duo by coming in fourth and rounded off the top five. Ross Chastain, set to start Sunday’s race from pole position, secured sixth place. He was followed by Parker Kligerman, Jesse Love, Joey Logano, and Josh Bilicki.

Zilisch’s mastery throughout the event cannot be understated. He led 45 of the originally scheduled 90 laps and survived the unexpected turbulent end of the race to win on Saturday. He also overcame a penalty for missing the Inner Loop with 34 laps to go.

Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen now leaves just one step, in Bristol, to be taken before the Round of 12 begins for the Cup Series drivers, while the Xfinity Series inches closer to the start of their postseason.

Final results of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen

