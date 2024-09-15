mobile app bar

Who Won The NASCAR Xfinity Race At Watkins Glen? Full Results Explored

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Who Won The NASCAR Xfinity Race At Watkins Glen? Full Results Explored

Connor Zilisch (7) heads to the starting line for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Xpel 225 at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23, 2024 in Austin. © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

At various stages over the past year, Kyle Larson and a few other NASCAR Cup Series drivers mentioned the name Connor Zilisch as one of the most promising up-and-coming young drivers coming up the ranks of racing.

The praise was aimed at an 18-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina who was just out of high school. The rest of the world got to see the reason behind the high opinions this Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch survived low fuel, multiple restarts, and double-overtime restarts to win his debut NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the 2.54-mile road course. Several superstars have come out and applauded him as he celebrates this incredible achievement. So, how did the rest of the second-tier regulars fare? Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sheldon Creed settled for second place once again for the 12th time in his career.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger crossed the line in third place after a final lap battle with his teammate Shane van Gisbergen who finished fifth. Chandler Smith filled the gap between the duo by coming in fourth and rounded off the top five. Ross Chastain, set to start Sunday’s race from pole position, secured sixth place. He was followed by Parker Kligerman, Jesse Love, Joey Logano, and Josh Bilicki.

Zilisch’s mastery throughout the event cannot be understated. He led 45 of the originally scheduled 90 laps and survived the unexpected turbulent end of the race to win on Saturday. He also overcame a penalty for missing the Inner Loop with 34 laps to go.

Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen now leaves just one step, in Bristol, to be taken before the Round of 12 begins for the Cup Series drivers, while the Xfinity Series inches closer to the start of their postseason.

Below is a complete breakdown of Saturday’s results.

Final results of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen

The Mission 200 at the Glen came to completion with the following finishing order. Multiple Cup Series regulars took to the course as a means of practice before the Cup Series race, with Chastain and Logano also breaking into the top 10.

  1. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  2. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  4. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  5. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  6. Ross Chastain, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  7. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
  8. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  9. Joey Logano, No. 15 AM Racing Ford
  10.  Josh Bilicki, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
  11.  Austin Green, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  12.  William Byron, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  13. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  14. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  15. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  16. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
  17. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  18. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
  19. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  20. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  21. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  22. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
  23. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  24. Ed Jones, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
  25. Ty Gibbs, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  26. Aric Almirola, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  27. RC Enerson, No. 14 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
  28. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
  29. Thomas Annunziata, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
  30. Mike Skeen, No. 87 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  31. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
  32. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  33. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  34. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
  35. Matt DiBendetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford
  36. Alon Day, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
  37. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford
  38. Kyle Weatherman, No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Read more from Gowtham Ramalingam

Share this article

Don’t miss these