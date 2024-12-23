How Is Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR’s Oldest Active Team, Celebrating its 75th Anniversary Through the 2025 Season?

The year was 1950 in Buffalo Ridge, Virginia. Five young men were working on a race car under the shade of a giant beech tree in their homestead. They were the Wood Brothers — Glenn, Leonard, Delano, Clay, and Ray Lee. Little did they know then that their names would become royalty in NASCAR 75 years later.

The team they created, Wood Brothers Racing, celebrates its diamond anniversary in 2025, entering its 75th year in competition. Several fan-centric initiatives have been planned for the entire season. Special paint schemes, merchandise, vintage car displays, and much more are on the table for the team’s loyal supporters to enjoy.

Jon Wood, the organization’s current president, said, “As we prepare for 2025, we’re reflecting on the moments that have shaped our team over the past 75 years while also looking to the future. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our fans, partners, and those in the NASCAR community who have contributed to our story over the years.”

The five Wood brothers are credited with revolutionizing the standards of pit stops. Their fixed routines and techniques dramatically reduced stoppage times, leading many to adopt them. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active in the Cup Series field and adorns a crown of 100 victories on its head.

Wood Brothers Racing aims to have a remarkable season in 2025

Many of NASCAR’s best drivers have raced under the Woods banner at some point in their careers. In 2025, Josh Berry gets the chance. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver was chosen as the replacement for Harrison Burton, who secured the team’s 100th win in 2024 at Daytona. This partnership could end up working wonders.

Wood Brothers Racing is deeply affiliated with Team Penske, the organization that has won the Cup Series championship the last three times. The resources and data shared can play a huge role in helping Berry reach victory lane and add to the team’s storied history. What an emotional gift it would be if he managed to do that.

The words of 90-year-old Leonard Wood at this joyous point are a proper reflection of the legacy. “The Wood Brothers Racing story is one of passion and perseverance,” he said. “We’ve seen NASCAR evolve through the decades, and we’re proud to have played a role in shaping its history.”

“Celebrating 75 years gives us a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come and to thank the fans who have supported us every step of the way.” More details regarding the celebrations are expected to be announced soon.