“We’ve Been Close Minded’: How Josh Berry & Wood Brothers Racing Will Honor Motorsports History During Upcoming NASCAR Darlington Weekend

The scheme that Josh Berry’s No. 21 Ford Mustang will sport in Darlington during Throwback Weekend will easily be one of the best on the field. Painted in streaks of green and yellow, it pays homage to the 1965 Indianapolis 500 victory of Jim Clark. The question of why brings around an impressive story about Wood Brothers Racing.

In 1963 and 1964, Clark and his team, Lotus-Ford, performed well in the Indianapolis 500. However, the performance of their pit crew hurt their chances highly and prevented them from winning.

Tire changes during stops were rare at the time, and the downfall came through bad refueling strategies. In 1965, the promotion made things trickier.

Pressurized refueling was banned, and it was mandated that teams had to pit at least twice during the race and refuel both times. It was at this time that Bobby Johns [a NASCAR driver who was trying to qualify for his first Indy 500] suggested that Lotus try the pit crew of Wood Brothers Racing. One thing led to another, and the NASCAR team was at Indianapolis soon.

A closer look at Josh Berry's Darlington throwback that pays tribute to Jim Clark and his 1965 Indy 500-winning Lotus 38.

Ford aligned them with Clark, knowing that he had the best chance to win. As expected, the crew of Wood Brothers Racing hit the ball out of the park during the race by refueling his with significant speed. On the first stop, 50 gallons of fuel were added in 19.8 seconds. On the second stop, 58 gallons were added in 24.7 seconds.

The IndyCar Series fraternity couldn’t believe what they were witnessing. Clark ended up winning the race comfortably after leading 189 of the 200 laps. He had a lead of 118 seconds over second-placed Parnelli Jones when crossing the checkered flag. This experience led to multiple IndyCar Series teams hailing the services of NASCAR teams from 1966.

Why Wood Brothers Racing decided to use the Clark paint scheme

The team had created a massive impact on how pit stops were viewed in open-wheel racing after 1965. Their role in this massive historic change is something that they take great pride in.

The idea to celebrate themselves came two years ago from the mind of someone in their marketing department. It was shaped over the next few months and stands well-defined now.

Jon Wood, the team’s president, says, “What Darlington is, is it’s not only a celebration of NASCAR’s past, but motorsports past, and I think we’ve been close-minded to just stick with stock-car throwbacks, so this was a fun one, and I think it celebrates all different disciplines of motorsports, and it branches out more internationally than what we’ve done in the past.”

Thanks to Berry, Wood Brothers Racing is finally climbing out of a dark pit that it has been in for the last several years. He reached victory lane in Las Vegas and gave hope for the organization to believe. This homage to one of their best feats in history couldn’t come at a better time.