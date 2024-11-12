How Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Were an Unimaginable Disaster

Joe Gibbs straddled himself tight into his seat after the initial weeks of the 2024 Cup Series season. The new Toyota Camry XSE appeared to be running on jet fuel and Gibbs’ drivers were taking full advantage of the speed, with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin raking in wins faster than one could count. But the dream run did not last once they were all into the playoffs.

All four of the team’s drivers had qualified for the postseason. Ty Gibbs dropped out in the Round of 16 and Martin Truex Jr. followed suit in the Round of 12. Bell and Hamlin made it into the Round of 8 but failed to break into the Championship 4.

This fall becomes harsher under the light that the drivers combined to lead 3,060 laps throughout the season — higher than any other team.

Not having a driver compete for the title in the season finale despite such dominance is a disappointing outcome. Bell, in particular, was hugely unlucky in his campaign. His average finish rate of 7.33 in the playoffs, again a field high, ended up being of no consequence at the end of the day. But it is not just Joe Gibbs Racing that has faced this fate.

Fellow giant Hendrick Motorsports led a combined 2,554 laps this season. The goal for team owner Rick Hendrick was to see all four of his entries in the Championship 4. However, only William Byron made it to the summit. Despite having led more than twice as many laps as Team Penske did (1,237 laps), the team could only finish third in the standings.

Which drivers led the most laps in 2024?

No points for guessing who led the highest number of laps in 2024. Kyle Larson, the majority’s championship favorite, led a massive 1,700 laps throughout the year. His dominance is capped with six victory lane visits. Unfortunately, the Hendrick Motorsports superstar couldn’t find it in him to secure a Championship 4 seat.

Second to him is Bell, who led 1,145 laps. He won three races and shined bright as yet another potential champion. He could have ended up with the title had Lady Luck shown him a tiny bit of favor. But instead, he is left preparing to climb on the cycle once again with dreams of a championship in 2025.

Hamlin led 943 laps and is the driver who led the third-highest number of laps. The numbers of these drivers become more interesting when looking at those of the champion Joey Logano. He led a mere 414 laps and still got his name up on the mantle. His teammate Ryan Blaney led 567 laps to finish second in the standings.