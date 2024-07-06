How Josh Berry’s Wood Brothers Racing Move Was Crucial for Rodney Childers’ Likely Future Alliance

It’s hard to believe that a crew chief of Rodney Childers’ caliber is still without a team for the 2025 season. However, all that may change soon enough. After Stewart-Haas Racing announced its dissolution, several members were left with their futures uncertain. Childers is one of them as well but that might not be the case for much longer. The driver he is working with this year might end up getting him a new deal.

Advertisement

Childers serves as Josh Berry’s Crew Chief this season. Brought in to replace Kevin Harvick, there were a lot of questions about Berry’s appointment. However, Childers made sure that he flourished as much as possible in the #4 car. The team has earned two top 5 and four top 10 finishes so far. Now that Berry has joined Wood Brothers Racing for the coming season, Childers might be on his way as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodney Childers (@rchilders4)

“They wanted my commitment to drive the race car. They knew who the driver was going to be. That way they could get to work in putting the personnel around me that I needed to be successful,” he said in a recent SiriusXM Radio interview.

Berry has been fairly successful with Rodney Childers this season. Considering the car they have, they’ve done a good job. The Cup Series-winning crew chief even believes that the #4 can reach Victory Lane at least once before the end of the season.

Rodney Childers could not hold his tears back after SHR news

Few are as dedicated and committed to a team as Rodney Childers. He spent the last decade at the #4 SHR team, winning races and championships. So, when news broke of the entire team shutting down operations at the end of the year, he could not hold back his tears. It was like losing a family.

“I’ve cried at least once every week because it’s hard for me to picture racing without them if that makes any sense at all. Like, I’ve raced with Cheddar (Robert Smith) and all these guys, the same car chief and shop foreman,” he said as per Sportsnaut.

Rodney Childers’ future is not yet confirmed but his resume should attract a lot of suitors. Will he be as successful at Wood Brothers Racing if he stays with Josh Berry? That’s a question for next year. Right now, the focus is on making the most out of the current season.