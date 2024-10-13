How Kurt Busch’s Unique Breast Cancer Initiative Is Being Continued by Erik Jones

Former 23XI Racing driver Kurt Busch is the driving force behind the Window of Hope initiative, a program aimed towards showing support to those suffering from breast cancer, as well as towards the survivors of the same.

However, ever since Busch’s retirement from the highest echelon of the sport, Legacy Motor Club regular Erik Jones has been the driver at the operation’s helm, ensuring the 2004 champion’s legacy is continued in NASCAR.

As a part of the campaign, participants recently painted Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pit wall pink, along with Cup Series drivers running pink window nets in a bid to raise awareness about the disease this weekend.

So cool to see the whole field running pink window nets this weekend in support of #WindowOfHope. My net will be up for auction October 14-21 through the @ErikJonesFdn , with proceeds benefitting early cancer detection and care. pic.twitter.com/19bx6p5v6B — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) October 13, 2024

Each window net will also be signed by the respective driver before being auctioned off by Erik Jones’ foundation. The proceeds will then go towards rehabilitating patients as well as survivors.

Elaborating on what has been a program close to his heart, especially after being handed down by a veteran of the sport such as Busch, Jones commented on the same heading into this Sunday’s race at the Roval

“For me, it was something that I was really pumped to take on. You see a lot of different initiatives through the season from different drivers, from in the car, whether it is gloves or names on the cars – different ways that they raise money for foundations, but the pink window net program has probably been the most visual of them all.”

How Busch’s initial hard work has helped Jones continue the campaign

Adding to how Kurt gave the 28-year-old driver a set platform to build upon, Jones further appreciated the former racer’s efforts towards building the initiative.

“It would have been a lot of leg work for us to initially make a program like this happen. Kurt (Busch) at the end of the day, did a lot of the leg work before we were able to take it over and make this program a thing to begin with, so when we had the opportunity to inherit it, it just gave us a great chance to make it our own,” Jones told the press.

Along with members of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, track officials at Charlotte were also involved in the cause. Drivers such as John Hunter Nemechek and Daniel Hemric also helped paint the venue’s pit wall pink this season.

The #43 Toyota Camry driver will be seen sporting a pink window net during the upcoming Bank of America Roval 400. The event goes live this Sunday at 2:00 pm ET.