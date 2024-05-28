How Kyle Busch’s Pit Road Penalty Derailed RCR Driver’s 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Kyle Busch was very much in the headlines last weekend at North Wilkesboro. This weekend? Not so much. The lackluster performances have been stacking up for Rowdy and the Coke 600 was no different. Like several of the previous occasions, it could be traced back to errors on pit road by the #8 Richard Childress Racing pit crew.

Rowdy was running quite well in the race until his pit crew failed to execute a stop yet again this season. An uncontrolled tire forced NASCAR to hand a penalty to the former Cup Series champion and while he did well to run P15 after that, things could have gone a lot better. Busch alluded to that in a post-race media interaction as per NBC.

“We ended up one lap down after our first pit stop due to a penalty for an uncontrolled tire,” he said. “We worked our way inside the top-10 for a few laps before the last round of stops but we were just too tight in the center and too loose off to stay there. I think we could have picked up a couple more spots if we had finished the race.”

Ran up front all day, Led some laps, just kept getting too free w each set of tires to the end. Wish we coulda had that one, thx to RCR for the oppurtunity.@RCRracing x @TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/7Y8i4kxcvn — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 25, 2024

The 2X Cup Series champion and Richard Childress Racing have had to deal with a lot of mediocrity this season on pit road and no one’s happy about it. Busch has said on multiple occasions that his crew needs to get better and RCR executives agree with him.

When RCR’s executive VP slammed Kyle Busch’s pit crew members

Daytona, Las Vegas, and Bristol are some of the places where the team experienced issues on pit roads that ended up being detrimental to the #8 driver before Sunday. Executive VP at RCR Andy Petree was just as frustrated as his driver earlier in the season and things have not improved since for the pit crew.

“We just need a consistent crew that is not going to be making mistakes. One of the problems with these young guys and development guys is you put them on Kyle’s car and he’s running second, they’re trying to win. I’m not sure they’re mentally ready for it,” he explained. Meanwhile, looking forward to the next few races, it will be crucial for the #8 RCR to get their pit stops right otherwise things could get a lot worse.