How Kyle Larson Is a “Great Ambassador” for Sprint Car Racing

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Aug 31, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) sits by his car prior to practice during practice for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

In the era of Formula 1 and other premier motor racing series, the discipline of Sprint Car Racing seems to be like a dying art. But drivers like Kyle Larson are on a mission to stamp the sport’s authority on the global market. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s latest trip to the ‘land down under’ stands as a testament to the benefits of drivers like Larson who act as an ambassador of the sport.

The #5 Chevy driver‘s New Year’s plans incorporated a trip to Perth, Australia where the 32-year-old participated in the High Limit International 410. Larson cruised to victory in the first of those Sprint Car events, prompting High Limit’s co-founder Brad Sweet to heap praise on his brother-in-law’s exploits in the discipline.

“Kyle is such a great ambassador for sprint car racing. Sometimes I don’t think he knows exactly how much he brings to the sport. He’s like a kid — he’s an addict to racing. … He’s turned into a global star,” explained Sweet.

Larson is one of the most prominent figures in the American Stock Car racing circles. But his abilities behind the wheel of a racing car have earned him accolades in almost every part of the world. And when he brings his talents to places like Australia he is only helping the sport grow bigger with each passing day.

What makes any sport relatable to fans is the passion the athletes bring to the table. And when someone like Larson, who is as accomplished as any Stock Car racer can get, becomes the prime attraction at Sprint Car racing events, these fans flock to represent a Goliath of the sport.

Kyle Larson understands his role in growing NASCAR’s global appeal

Larson himself is acutely aware of his stardom and the mission he is on to bring Sprint Car racing to the forefront of global viewership. “There are times when I finally do open my lens a little bit more and can pay attention and see it,” he said.

Larson’s exploits on track are already paying dividends. His recent trip to Australia proved as much when fans came up to him and relayed how their love for him and his appeal has dragged them halfway across the world to support him in person. He attributes himself to the new-age Tony Stewart when it comes to his role in growing the sport.

“I’ve signed a lot of Hendrick stuff, and I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say they’ve watched me at Daytona or Vegas. There’s a lot of fans here who have been to the States for some NASCAR racing,” he concludes.

