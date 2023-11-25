“They All Had a Story”: Kevin Harvick Faced the True Impact of His NASCAR Career in His Final Year

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Kevin Harvick garnered several people from all walks of life into his fan base. But it wasn’t until his last year in the sport, the recently concluded season, that Harvick understood what it all truly meant.

He recently shared his newfound perspective on his legacy and what he meant to his fans on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast show. During the conversation, the former SHR driver mentioned, “This year was good for me too because it made you remember that there’s way more to what you do than just driving the car. Like you mean a lot to people in ways that is different to pretty much everybody.”

“It’s the stories that come with the person who had fighting cancer or the person who was struggling getting through COVID or it’s the person who sat and watched with their grandpa when you on your first race. Whatever that story is, they all had a story.”

Harvick elaborated that the previous day he traveled home via a commercial flight, sharing the airport with a diverse crowd. He mentioned hearing various stories from people who had the courage to approach him, noting that they hailed from different places, such as Connecticut, California, or even Texas.

He added, “But that’s been that way, it’s been that way all year and you start to realize, man, this is this has got a pretty far-reaching touch on people in their own way. I wouldn’t have done this year, if it wasn’t for the people, the way that we did it.”

Does Kevin Harvick own a private jet?

Interestingly, even though Harvick states that he flies commercial, he does own a private jet, or at least that is what the reports suggest. As per a listing on Flight Aware, there is a 10-seater, 1997 Learjet Inc 31A registered to Kevin Harvick Inc (KHI), which in a nutshell, is a management company owned by Harvick and his wife.

Although the registration of the aircraft dates back to 2006, it is not clear if the jet still holds airworthiness or remains in possession of the Harvick. The tail number for the jet reads N229KD, but that is as much information available regarding the same.

Harvick isn’t the only one to own a private aircraft infact several other drivers on the current grid own one as well. Some of the notable drivers who have one are the likes of Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr.