mobile app bar

How NASCAR Seeks to Improve Public Experience for Chicago Street Race

Srijan Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Brett Griffin Reveals His Biggest Problem With NASCAR Going to Chicago: “It’s All About Money”

Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen (91) does a burn out after winning the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race viewed from the NEMA Chicago buliding. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s Chicago Street Race was a great success considering it was the first time that the series raced in a street circuit environment. Sure there were disruptions that the local community faced leading up to the race weekend, with track closures to build the temporary facility. But looking forward to this year’s Grant Park 165 the promotion announced that they would be working towards several improvements to enhance a better public experience during the weekend.

During a recent virtual community engagement meeting, a NASCAR representative stated, “We truly wanna be good partners and neighbors to all of you and we are committed to minimizing those disruptions as much as possible for all of you…”

View on Website

Meanwhile, a news report by ABC 7 Chicago explained how NASCAR plans to shorten the set-up time for the venue by as much as six days. Officials further mentioned that the street closure activities will begin on June 10th, which is three weeks ahead of the scheduled event. Additionally, half of Grant Park and Buckingham Fountain will remain open as the race takes place during the July 6th and 7th weekend.

Adding, “What we are doing is really focusing on primary street closures versus those partial closures that you saw last year… NASCAR is committed to leaving Grant Park in as good of condition if not better condition when the event is over.”

NASCAR plans to make the Chicago Street Race more family-friendly

Aside from the major decisions to make the lives of the locals as smooth as possible, the promotion has also decided to make the race weekend as family-friendly and affordable as possible. NASCAR will be allowing children under the age of 12 to attend the event free of cost if they are accompanied by a paying adult ticket holder.

Additionally, NASCAR will also introduce single-day tickets that would make the event more affordable, hence allowing more people to be able to access the race weekend. With all of these plans in place, hopefully, this year’s Chicago Street Race would be appreciated better by both the fans in attendance and the locals.

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Analyst and Editor at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and several more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car racing from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these