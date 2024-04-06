How NASCAR Seeks to Improve Public Experience for Chicago Street Race

Last year’s Chicago Street Race was a great success considering it was the first time that the series raced in a street circuit environment. Sure there were disruptions that the local community faced leading up to the race weekend, with track closures to build the temporary facility. But looking forward to this year’s Grant Park 165 the promotion announced that they would be working towards several improvements to enhance a better public experience during the weekend.

During a recent virtual community engagement meeting, a NASCAR representative stated, “We truly wanna be good partners and neighbors to all of you and we are committed to minimizing those disruptions as much as possible for all of you…”



Meanwhile, a news report by ABC 7 Chicago explained how NASCAR plans to shorten the set-up time for the venue by as much as six days. Officials further mentioned that the street closure activities will begin on June 10th, which is three weeks ahead of the scheduled event. Additionally, half of Grant Park and Buckingham Fountain will remain open as the race takes place during the July 6th and 7th weekend.

Adding, “What we are doing is really focusing on primary street closures versus those partial closures that you saw last year… NASCAR is committed to leaving Grant Park in as good of condition if not better condition when the event is over.”

NASCAR plans to make the Chicago Street Race more family-friendly

Aside from the major decisions to make the lives of the locals as smooth as possible, the promotion has also decided to make the race weekend as family-friendly and affordable as possible. NASCAR will be allowing children under the age of 12 to attend the event free of cost if they are accompanied by a paying adult ticket holder.

Additionally, NASCAR will also introduce single-day tickets that would make the event more affordable, hence allowing more people to be able to access the race weekend. With all of these plans in place, hopefully, this year’s Chicago Street Race would be appreciated better by both the fans in attendance and the locals.