How NASCAR Team Owners and Drivers Supported Tyler Reddick After His Son’s Unfortunate Health Condition

Tyler Reddick and his family went through a tough time in the latter half of 2025. The Cup Series driver’s infant son, Rookie, had to undergo surgery to remove a kidney after he was diagnosed with a tumor that was increasing the stress on his heart. In an interview after he won the Daytona 500 on Sunday, he detailed how the NASCAR community helped him in those days.

Rookie was born on May 25, 2025. It was around late September when doctors at the Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte confirmed that he had a tumor in his chest and that it was compressing his renal artery and vein. This was causing his heart to work heavier than normal, and it was why he was showing signs of heart failure.

Any parent in this situation would be terrified, and Reddick was too. Fortunately, he received some able support from his friends. He said, “Michael and everybody at 23XI Racing basically told me, ‘Look. If you need to step away and not run another race… do whatever you need to do.’ Just having everyone’s support along the way was incredible.”

The support wasn’t limited to his team. He continued, “When my wife was headed down there, Rick Hendrick and his whole group were doing everything they could to kind of expedite the process for Rookie. Joey Logano, a fellow competitor of mine, was reaching out, doing everything he could to pick up Beau and let him go hang out with Joey’s kids while we were dealing with that.”

He quipped that the amount of support he got from the NASCAR community throughout the whole deal was incredible. At the end of the day, all that matters is that the boy is safe and is recovering well. The cherry on top of the cake is that Rookie actually began crawling for the first time during the Daytona 500 weekend.

Reddick was jubilant about that as well. To win the Harley J. Earl trophy and to celebrate it with his family after undergoing such scary battles must be a memorable moment for him. The season has just begun under the Chase format, and he has kicked off on the best foot possible.

But winning the championship will require consistency at this same level throughout the year. Reddick is only too capable of producing that. Without question, Rookie, too, wouldn’t mind visiting more Victory Lanes with his father.