“I Don’t Hear What She’s Saying”: How Kyle Larson’s Phone Addiction Led to Frustration for Wife Katelyn Before Marriage

NASCAR drivers often find themselves immersed in the world of racing, dedicating hours to practice, tweaking their machines, and engaging in simulations to find those final tenths of a second. Fans might imagine their lives as a loop of SIM practice, video games, and family time.

Yet, the reality is that navigating social media and other digital platforms also demands a big portion of their attention, necessary for maintaining fan engagement, which can be quite consuming. Reflecting on the personal side of such demands, Kyle Larson shared an anecdote during a 2015 interview with Jeff Gluck.

At the time, Larson mentioned that his then-girlfriend (now wife), Katelyn Larson, would frequently become frustrated over his phone usage. Larson explained that Katelyn felt neglected, stressing the challenges of balancing personal relationships with the professional demands of a NASCAR driver.

As he put it, “Yeah, all the time. I used to be good at multi-tasking where I could be on my phone and listen to what my girlfriend Katelyn has to say. But now if she’s talking, I have to put my phone down or I don’t hear what she’s saying. She gets mad about me being on my phone. I just don’t hear her talking when I’m on my phone. I’m trying to get better at that.”

While acknowledging his frequent phone use, Larson clarified that he isn’t typically gaming. Instead, he spends most of his screen time browsing X, Facebook, and Instagram.

However, when questioned about the absence of any games on his phone, he quickly reached out for his phone to show off a game titled ‘aa’. He commented, “It gets so frustrating though! I really only play it when I’m on the airplane or something.”

Larson feels fortunate to have Katelyn by his side

Throughout the ups and downs of his NASCAR career, Katelyn, who evolved from girlfriend to now wife, has been a pillar of support. She’s celebrated the victories and weathered the disappointments alongside the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Larson values her deeply, not just for her companionship but also for her understanding of racing—a background they both share, which enriches their conversations about the sport. In a 2014 interview with Jeff Gluck, Larson shared insights into their bond, stating,

“I don’t vent a whole lot. I’m pretty easygoing. But if I’m really upset, I’ll vent a little bit to my girlfriend, Katelyn [Sweet], or my manager, Joey [Dennewitz]. We can talk about racing, pit stops, or anything and she knows and understands it — and doesn’t sound too dumb when she talks about it. She’s been around racing just as much as I have throughout our lives. We grew up on the West Coast together.”

The mutual background in racing has made Katelyn an invaluable confidante and partner for the California native. Katelyn’s connection to the sport extends through her family as she is the sister of Brad Sweet, with whom Larson co-owns the High Limit Racing Series.