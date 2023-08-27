“We’re Gonna Kill Somebody”: Ryan Preece’s Radio Messages Post Horror Crash Revealed

The regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway bore witness to one of the most horrifying wrecks in recent times. Stewart Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece found himself barrel-rolling through the grass almost a dozen times before coming to an abrupt halt. Thankfully, the SHR driver managed to climb out of the race car, with the help of the AMR safety crew, and was taken in for further medical evaluation.

But the sheer enormity of the wreck left many speechless. Following the race, Preece’s in-car radio exchange came to light, where his crew members frantically attempted to contact him, but remained unsuccessful.

Ryan Preece’s radio message after horrible wreck comes to light



Mere seconds following the crash, his team spoke over the radio and mentioned, “Talk to me if you can.” After a brief silence, they repeated, “Talk to me, buddy.” A few more seconds pass by and someone from the team says, “I haven’t heard anything, have you heard him?”

A swift response from another team member mentions, “I have not heard anything no.” A little while later, the radio once again erupts with “Keep your mic if you can hear me.” Thereafter, a crew member can be heard saying, “He’s out.” Soon after another member confirms “Yeah he’s out.”

The two crew members exchanged words over the radio, one of them saying, “The #43 just got us there at the wrong angle turned us left.” The other person mentioned, “So much for staying on the f*cking ground… We are gonna kill somebody at one of these places…” A concluding radio message uttered, “I have never seen somebody flip that many times…”

What circumstances led to Preece’s violent wreck at Daytona



During the last six laps of the race, the #41 car of Ryan Preece may have been pushed by the #43 car right behind, which caused him to lose control of his car. Subsequently, his car veered towards the left and contacted his teammate, Chase Briscoe.

Thereby the two cars wrecked out. But as soon as Preece’s car touched the infield grass, it took off and flipped multiple times before coming to rest. There were flames briefly seen emerging from the badly wrecked car. However, it seemed to have been put off soon after.

Despite the horrific wreck, Preece emerged out of the car unharmed and conscious, albeit a bit shaken. Thereafter, he was taken to the infield care center and then to a local hospital for further evaluation.