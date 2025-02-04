“We’re Not Going to Just Figure Each Other Out”: Denny Hamlin Gets Real About New Partnership With Chris Gayle

The dissolution of the highly successful partnership between Denny Hamlin and Chris Gabehart led to the announcement of Chris Gayle steering Hamlin’s #11 team for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The change sparked widespread speculation about how Gayle would perform and how the relationship between the two would evolve. Now, after the season’s opener at Bowman Gray Stadium, Hamlin shed light on their collaboration, revealing how they are navigating the nuances of each other’s approaches.

Hamlin articulated, “On the 11, Chris is obviously someone that I ran a couple of Xfinity races with him. Yeah, we’re learning each other. Certainly, it’s a process. We’re not going to just figure each other out right off the bat.”

Adding, “I’m trying to do things as I did before, and he’s trying to understand that. I also am trying to give him the full free reign to kind of do things however he sees fit as well.”

Expanding on his perspective, Hamlin emphasized that Gayle’s ascension to this role was merited and that as a driver, it is imperative to trust the leaders to make astute decisions. He elucidated that his primary responsibility is to pilot the car and provide the team with feedback.

The #11 driver clarified that he is neither the crew chief nor the strategist; his role is to drive and subsequently discuss with the crew chief the strategic direction necessary for the team’s advancement. However, he feels that the duo is getting off to a good start.

How did Hamlin perform with Gabehart as his crew chief?

Under Gabehart’s guidance, Hamlin’s career underwent a rejuvenation, transforming him into a yearly championship contender. Before he took the helm of the #11 team, Hamlin had a lackluster 2018 season with no victories, led only 380 laps, and finished P11 in points.

During their six-year collaboration, Hamlin soared to second place in the series for both wins (22) and laps led (6,072), secured a spot in the Championship 4 playoff finale three times, and consistently ranked in the top five in points over five of those six years.

The Hamlin-Gabehart partnership became the second longest among active driver-crew chief pairings, only trailing behind the duo of crew chief Alan Gustafson and Chase Elliott, who have been together since 2016.

While his new crew chief, Gayle brings a wealth of experience, having served as crew chief for Erik Jones, led Gibbs to a groundbreaking playoff debut, and secured Rookie of the Year accolades in 2023, as well as the 2022 Xfinity Series championship, the potential for the Hamlin-Gayle partnership to replicate the same enchantment as the Hamlin-Gabehart era remains an open question.