How One Big Gamble Kickstarted Kurt Busch’s Legendary NASCAR Cup Career

In 2024, 45-year-old Kurt Busch is often spotted in the garages of 23XI Racing tuning cars and teaching racing strategies to the team’s young drivers. What wouldn’t be readily visible from his now calm demeanor is the incredible journey of highs and lows that he had as a race car driver in NASCAR. In a recent interview for the RFK Racing Backstretch Banter program, he opened up on where his story began.

Unlike many, Busch’s first touch of a racing machine wasn’t on a go-kart. His father got him into racing legend cars as a teenager following which he got a seat to race in the Winter Heat Series at the Tucson Raceway Park. He won the 1999 NASCAR AutoZone Elite Division Southwest Series championship, which led to a tryout to join Roush Racing’s Craftsman Truck Series team.

But that’s not where the quick succession stopped. Success in the tryouts made him the driver of the No. 99 Ford F-150. Before long, change came knocking once again. He narrates it, “Jack Roush came up to me after we won Milwaukee (2000). It was July 4th weekend. It was my first ever in trucks and he says, ‘Hey! Would you like to go to Cup.’”

As any sane and ambitious youngster would, Busch grabbed the offer and landed himself a seat in Roush Racing’s premier-tier operation. In the one season that he spent racing trucks full-time, he secured four victories and multiple top-5 finishes to finish second in the rankings. The performances and the promise did not fail him when he moved a step up in 2001.

Busch’s successful run in the Cup Series that got him a championship

After winning the Rookie of the Year honor in the Truck Series, Busch got into the No. 97 Ford in the Cup Series. In just his second full-time season, he secured four victories and finished third in the rankings. Alongside the likes of Matt Kenseth, Mark Martin, and Greg Biffle, he was a part of one of the most feared NASCAR sides in decades.

In his fourth full-time season, he secured three victories and multiple great finishes in the top 10 to earn his Cup Series championship. He would then spend one more year with the team in 2005 before parting ways and moving to Penske Racing South. While the rest of his career wasn’t as bright as the beginning, he is one of NASCAR’s Greatest 75 Drivers at the end of the day.