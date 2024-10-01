How One Facebook Message Led to Greg Biffle’s Massive Hurricane Helene Relief Effort

Former NASCAR Cup driver Greg Biffle shared on his social media accounts how he used his private helicopter to transport donated supplies to hurricane victims in parts of North Carolina. It’s been three days since Hurricane Helene devastated four regions in the southern United States, resulting in over 120 reported fatalities. While government efforts continue, NASCAR stars including Biffle, have stepped up to assist those affected by the disaster.

Recently, Greg Biffle appeared on the NASCAR podcast to discuss his recent humanitarian efforts and responded to Shannon Spake’s question about what motivated him and his wife to initiate their relief project.

Biffle explained, “Well, really what prompted is — I got a Facebook message that there was a family stranded up in the mountain in an Airbnb with young kids.”

“As you know people that rent Airbnbs don’t have you know days or weeks’ worth of food or canned food available. So, it started to become apparent right away that they weren’t the only ones. And so, that brought attention,” he added.

Initially, there were only two helicopters available to deliver supplies. However, by the next day, the number had increased to 20 helicopters and eventually, it had risen to between 30 and 35. In addition to Biffle, several other NASCAR teams also stepped up to join the relief efforts.

NASCAR teams showcase camaraderie in relief effort

In response to the crisis, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing deployed their helicopters to deliver essential supplies to affected areas. The disaster has resulted in the closure of approximately 300 roads across North Carolina, and over 7,000 people have sought assistance from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While there have not been any official posts by the NASCAR teams on their social media handles about the same, during a follow-up conversation with Spake, Biffle confirmed, “I think Hendrick and Gibbs had their machines up in the air. So fixed swing Pilots the Statesville airport one of the hangers in the Statesville airport is completely full in a day with with donations and supplies. So, it expanded very quickly from a Facebook post.”

In addition to HMS and JGR, the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team has pledged $1 million to support the victims of Hurricane Helene.

According to reports, half of this donation will go to the NC Disaster Relief Fund, while the remaining $500,000 will aid the Second Harvest of Metrolina in distributing food and providing essential support in the affected areas.