“It Makes Me Wonder Why”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speculates Kyle Busch Role in Latest RCR Departure

Richard Childress Racing’s Vice President of Competition Andy Petree retired in the middle of the 2024 Cup Series season. This was highly unusual and as per Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch could have unintentionally set things in motion. It’s no secret that RCR has been struggling this year, especially Busch. Junior believes that things might have been set in motion for Petree’s departure at the All-Star race.

Advertisement

Before the punches were thrown, Busch and Stenhouse were in a heated argument as the former explained just how bad things were at RCR. Petree was within earshot and Junior speculated that it might have been the catalyst.

The two-time Xfinity Series champion acknowledged that it could be some other disagreement. One thing was clear, there was something not right about Petree’s retirement.

Andy Petree has retired effective immediately from his role overseeing competition as executive vice president at RCR. Keith Rodden interim replacement. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 25, 2024

“It’s abrupt. It makes me wonder why because it’s in the middle of the season. It makes me think back to when Kyle Busch was standing on his pit gate talking about how bad they were when he was arguing with [Ricky] Stenhouse and who was standing off to the side about 10 feet away. Andy Petree,” Junior said on his podcast.

Regardless of what the reasons for his retirement may be, there is no question that Petree is leaving behind a rich heritage. He did after all guide one of the greatest motorsports athletes of all time to victory in the Cup Series more than once.

Petree helped cement Dale Earnhardt’s legacy

His career with RCR started in 1993 when he joined as the crew chief of the late great Dale Earnhardt. The Intimidator won his sixth and seventh Cup Series titles with Petree, securing 15 wins, seven poles, 56 top-five, and 47 top-10 finishes. Later on, under Petree’s leadership as the Vice President of Competition, the team won the 2019 Xfinity Series championship.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for the impact he has had on my career, as well as the wonderful memories and on-track success we have enjoyed together,” he said as per RCR’s recent press release.

The fact that Petree worked so closely with his father could make Junior confident about his idea of the former crew chief. The two surely know each other and in all probability, the 49-year-old will do whatever possible to find out why this retirement decision came in the middle of a season.