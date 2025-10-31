How Rick Hendrick Is Running His NASCAR Operation Despite Physical Absence and Health Issues

Since 1984, Rick Hendrick has ably built Hendrick Motorsports into one of the most powerful organizations in global motorsports. The dedication and love he shows for his job, even now, at 76 years old, is truly inspiring, to say the least. The benefactor spoke to the press recently, ahead of the season finale in Phoenix, about his worrying health condition and his strong interest in being kept in the mix.

Hendrick underwent a knee replacement surgery in March 2024. While he is long past the stipulated recovery time of six weeks, the leg still appears to be giving him some trouble and making him miss being at race tracks. A different man might have used this as an excuse to stay away from his duties and let the young leaders in the group handle things without involving him.

But not Hendrick. He said, “I think my job is during the week and when the crew chiefs are back here… knowing what they need. I’m trying to run a hundred dealerships. I’ve also had an operation on my leg. But I do have the ability to listen to every guy and to monitor what’s going on and be the Monday morning quarterback, why did you do this, why did you do that, you know.”

This does not mean he isn’t confident in the people who work for him. He trusts them a great deal, but it is only when he has a part at the table that he feels fully satisfied. He added, “I’m so confident in the group we have and the way they execute. You’ve got to know your place, you know? I love to go to all the races, but then there are some times that I just can’t make it.”

“I’ve really enjoyed wearing Jeff out on the phone,” he added, elaborating on how the former champion for the team, who turned HMS top management, Jeff Gordon, is key to him being his eyes and ears at the track when he is not physically present.

Hendrick’s anger at Jeff Gordon showcases the man’s commitment

The close father-son kind of relationship that Hendrick and Gordon share is no secret to the world. The latter serves as the team’s Vice Chairman, having as much say week-in week-out as Hendrick does, owing to his background as a driver and multi-time champion of the sport himself.

During the press meet, the duo revealed how Hendrick wouldn’t speak to Gordon for a week after he failed to hand over the phone to the winning driver after a race sometime this year. Talking to the winner is a habit of Hendrick’s, and not being able to do it had left him pretty disappointed.

Gordon said, “I said, I am so sorry, Boss. I said something about, I just wasn’t in position. He said, That’s not true. I saw you on TV. The camera was showing you. You were standing right there. You just didn’t give him the phone [laughter].”

Such relentless commitment from the man is what keeps Hendrick Motorsports at the top of the hill. Despite his age and health, he continues to be the engine that drives such a large operation.