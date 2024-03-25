What Joey Logano Wants NASCAR to Change About COTA at Texas

Following Sunday’s race at COTA, NASCAR and the track appear to be preparing for a contract extension that would bring the calendar to the road course once again in 2025. The 3.4-mile venue has been visited every year since 2021 and is the longest circuit on the Cup Series schedule. With a possible renewal on the horizon, former champion Joey Logano has expressed his thoughts on returning to Austin next season.

The Austin American Statesman reported that Logano loves being in Austin, however, he’d like to change a small element of COTA. “The track is too long,” he told the daily. “I would cut off about half the track. My only reason would be so the cars come around the grandstands more often. Fans could see the cars a lot more.” Logano finished Sunday’s race in 11th place.

In light of talks of a contract renewal, other Cup Series drivers have made it clear where they stand on the topic. “I love it, and most drivers I talk to absolutely agree,” Denny Hamlin said. “This is an international track that brings a level of prestige to our schedule.” NBC Sports reported that Hamlin’s teammate Christopher Bell called COTA a “world-class facility and a world-class race track” that he would love to return to every year.

With more names like Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, and Tyler Reddick joining the call to return to the track next year, the ball is in the hands of Marcus Smith, the President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. COTA’s chairman, Bobby Epstein, updated on Sunday, “I don’t believe we have a contract yet for next year, but I don’t foresee any problem going forward. I’m sure we’re both happy to have them back.”

Why two-time Cup champion Logano likes the vibe of Austin

Considering that COTA and Austin see the Formula 1 grid visit them for the U.S. Grand Prix every year, the region has become affluent with motorsports fans. This has made Logano grow an affinity for the city. He said, “Young city, fun city. I stayed downtown a few years ago and was watching when the bats took off at night down the river. They light up the sky, and then they take off like one big cloud. It’s crazy but, like they said, ‘keep Austin weird,’ right?”

For the last four races in Austin, Speedway Motorsports has rented COTA from Epstein. Sunday’s race was made possible because of an optional year clause in the original contract. Further updates on the plans for 2025 can be expected soon from Marcus Smith’s camp.