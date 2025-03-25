mobile app bar

“Don’t Care What the Haters Say”: Alex Bowman Finds Huge Support from Jeff Gordon and NASCAR Fans Amid Return to Form

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Bowman (L) and Jeff Gordon (R)

Alex Bowman (L) and Jeff Gordon (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

Alex Bowman has been under a lot of heat following his stumble at Homestead-Miami on Sunday. The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports driver was leading the field with six laps to go when he crashed against the wall and spun out. It allowed his teammate Kyle Larson to take the lead and cruise forward to victory.

Bowman was his own critic afterward and admitted that his team deserved to get a better performance from him. Many fans were still displeased with him and threw dirt on him on social media. But the question is, does he deserve this wrath?

All one needs to do is take a look at the points table and turn a few pages in the book of statistics to answer that question.

One of his fans did so and pointed out on X that he is currently third on the points table and is racing with a speed that he hasn’t in the last two years. They also wrote that Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t been this good as a team since 2012-2014. What they couldn’t understand was why people wanted him out of the No. 48 car for losing a battle against Larson.

The post generated multiple responses from other fans, who rallied in support of Bowman.

One wrote, “I was critical of him coming into this season but he’s showing up and changing my mind. He stays outta the wall today I don’t think Larson passes him. Y’all got some Wins coming.” Not many can argue against that.

Another fan thought that the hate against the driver was too artificial. They said, “Not sure what there is to hate about Alex Bowman, but people find a way.” He doesn’t get into fights, he races clean, and he performs well.

What more can be expected from a Cup Series driver? He is easily one of the most likable drivers in NASCAR.

A comment read, “Don’t care what the haters say. He’s my guy, one of the best personalities in Nascar. He will always be my guy.”

One fan had an explanation for all the hate. They wrote, “I have a long-standing theory. Alex gets all the hate from fans of other drivers who think that if they just got in Hendrick ride they’d be Jeff Gordon reincarnated. It’s bullshit fantasy booking at heart.” That’s one way to look at it.

Over the past few years, there have been rumors of Bowman falling out of favor at Hendrick Motorsports. But Jeff Gordon gave him the biggest words of affirmation after Sunday’s race. He said, “I think what we’ve worked on the most is just making sure he knows he’s got the support behind him.” 

From mechanical resources to mental support, Bowman has been getting it all from his team. Gordon added, “But beyond that, yeah, it’s the noise that’s been around. Some of the things there. You know, this is our guy, and we’re happy to see them doing well.” All Bowman needs to do now is focus on reaching victory lane. Judging from his performances, it won’t be long.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these