mobile app bar

How the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Demands More Discipline from Drivers Than Any Other Road Course

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mar 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Sunday marks the third edition of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race. While many race fans equate driving on a street course with a road course like Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma Raceway or even Mexico City, there are certain similarities as well as key differences.

Perhaps the biggest difference is that there are no run-off areas like around road courses. Plus, streets can be very bumpy from regular day-to-day usage by cars and trucks. Street courses also require more frequent throttle and brake inputs than road courses.

Chris Buescher, one of three Cup drivers for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, recently sat down with FOX Sports to talk about the differences and similarities between street courses and road courses.

“Road racing is road racing in general, but street racing is its own animal,” Buescher said. “I think a street course does present its own challenges in the sense that you have to be a little more disciplined.

“There are drivers that are very fast and maybe a little bit out of control. And most all road courses give you the ability to be a little bit out of control at times and not pay a penalty.”

Because there is no run-off area, it is crucial for a driver to be precise in his movements, how he sets himself up entering and exiting a turn, as well as where to make up time and positions, like on straightaways.

“You have to be right on your marks here and that’s a massive challenge of it,” Buescher said. “I think that’s why we’ve seen SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) come in the first race (in 2023) and take everybody to school.”

How SVG won the first Chicago Race and also Mexico City

Van Gisbergen made his NASCAR debut in the 2023 street race in the Windy City and blew the opposition away. It wasn’t exactly a surprise as SVG was an accomplished street and road course racer in Australia before coming to the U.S. to make a name for himself in stock car racing.

“Just nobody had that experience to figure it out,” Buescher said of the 2023 Chicago race. “And then Mexico City happened (with van Gisbergen winning again), so I’m not sure what to make of it.”

Buescher said he expected to be very competitive heading into the Chicago Street Course, but noted that a lot of things would fall into place simply by virtue of general road racing dynamics.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these