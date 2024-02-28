mobile app bar

How William Byron’s Father Reacted to Son’s Daytona 500 Win

Srijan Mandal
Published

Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) reacts in victory lane after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

William Byron’s win at the Daytona 500 was a special one, both for him and his team. This marked the first Daytona 500 win for Byron and also the first win at the event for Hendrick Motorsport since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014. On the back of this remarkable achievement, Byron recently shared how his father reacted to seeing him in victory lane at the Great American race.

During the press conference ahead of the race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron talked about his father’s reaction to him winning the Daytona 500, saying, “..The coolest part was, I was driving home from the shop on Wednesday afternoon after we did the toast and it was maybe our second or third conversation on the phone but we were just talking about the race and something came up about racing for Dale Jr. and how in 2014, that’s the last time Hendrick won a 500. And that’s when I was driving for Dale in the late models and he (his father) was just super emotional…”

He added, “I’ve never really heard him over the phone get that choked up, but it was really special to hear that and just to you know, having been through this journey with him and going to the racetrack every weekend together, starting out it was very special.” Further into the interview, Byron was asked if he had seen his father physically yet and he responded that he had already met him on Wednesday.

William Byron says he’d love to have a Lego car in the future

The HMS driver’s obsession with Lego sets was highlighted in NASCAR’s new Netflix series. So when asked if there was any sort of collaboration in the works between him and Lego coming up, Byron said, “Yeah we are working on it for sure. Love to have a Lego car out there. I think they can do so many unique things with the design.” He went on to say that Lego would send him a few sets to build and thanks to that he would not have to go on eBay and buy them again.

Well, if Lego does end up releasing a William Byron-centric car model it would be a great collector’s item for the fans. Not just that but it would also make Byron happy considering how big of a fan he is of their existing sets.

