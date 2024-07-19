How Winning the Daytona 500 Changed Michael McDowell’s NASCAR Career

One of the biggest highlights of NASCAR Cup Series regular Michael McDowell’s career in American stock car racing came when the #34 Ford Mustang driver clinched what is arguably his biggest win in the sport to date.

Advertisement

Currently amidst a transitional period in his career with the 39-year-old having announced his departure from Front Row Motorsports, McDowell’s win with the team at Daytona laid the stepping stones for his subsequent win at the Indianapolis road course two years later.

Wheels up from @DAYTONA with one extra passenger! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AHoUl5jsDN — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) February 15, 2021

The Phoenix, Arizona native touched on how victory at the tri-oval solidified the #34 crew’s self-belief, along with giving the team confidence to invest further in the program. Acting as a “Kickstarter” for not only the organization but his career trajectory as well, he elaborated to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“Daytona, you’re never going to top it. It’s just awesome and an incredible win. And just what it did for our race team and all the things that come along with it. It is what kicked us off to say, ‘Hey, we can do this, and let’s make the investment, and let’s get some more tools and more resources.’ And we really started building towards where we’re at now. It was the motivator. It was the Kickstarter.” – Michael McDowell.

Regarded as one of if not the biggest races of the season, the Daytona 500 win stamped Front Row Motorsports as a genuine race challenger. The team demanded increased levels of focus not only from their partner manufacturer in Ford but also from the fans as a playoffs contender that year.

How McDowell’s Daytona win led to his victory at Indianapolis in 2023

Jumping from one iconic venue to another, the #34 Ford Mustang driver’s next win in the highest echelon of the sport came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course layout.

"We won at Indy!" REPOST TO CONGRATULATE MICHAEL MCDOWELL ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN AT THE INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE. pic.twitter.com/kJDLgdOSh8 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 13, 2023

McDowell touched on how the investment bought in by their 2021 win at the tri-oval allowed the team to have the speed to contend upfront last year at Indy. The #34 crew’s win at the famed venue also came as a result of pure pace instead of what can often be a win granted by strategy or during a myriad of caution flags.

“Winning at Indy the way we did last year was just validation of where we are as a race team in how fast our cars are and the speed that we had. It wasn’t a fluke win. It wasn’t a superspeedway win. It wasn’t a strategy, caution-filled, it was actually the opposite. It was a flat-out who’s the fastest today.”

It remains to be seen how Michael McDowell’s career changes as he heads to Spire Motorsports come the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. For now, the Arizona native will be focusing on repeating his feat from last year at Indy, this time on the quad-oval.