“How You Act and How You Drive” – Kevin Harvick on His Role as a CARS Tour Owner and the Gap From Short Track Racing to NASCAR

Earlier this year, the CARS Tour got new owners in the form of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton. Without a doubt, the inclusion of such big names and influential figures in the American motorsports scene would help the CARS Tour take the next step in terms of the quality of the racing, the product, and the exhibition along with the expanding viewership base as well as the overall popularity of the series.

But just how much would the CARS Tour end up gaining from its new leadership? Could it end up bridging the gap to NASCAR? These were some questions that were posed to Kevin Harvick ahead of the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday.

Harvick gives Josh Berry’s example regarding the distance between short-track racing and NASCAR

During a press conference ahead of the Cup race at NHMS, Harvick was asked about the importance of the CARS Tour and short-track racing bridging the gap to NASCAR. “Well, I think the most important thing is using our platform to expose who those short-track drivers are,” Harvick answered.

He then spoke about his replacement in the #4 car from 2024, Josh Berry, and how he is a great example of someone who came from the short-track racing scene and earned his way to the very top of the hill.

“Josh Berry has been a huge part of that, in being able to recognize that there are a lot of good short-track racers. And Josh, being able to go into the #4 car, and it’s not a paid-for situation … gives a lot of those guys hope that it can be done and it can be a part of just doing the right thing. Being successful and doing the right things on and off the racetrack.”

Kevin Harvick on his and Earnhardt Jr’s role in the CARS Tour as owners

Harvick then pointed to the role he and his other partners in this venture are playing to promote the product in any way they can. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver also claimed that their role as owners is to help the drivers understand the seemingly minor but significantly important things about their racing.

“For us, our focus is the CARS Tour, and from what you’ve seen from the four of us, on a weekly basis, just promoting the races when they’re on. If some of the guys or gals have fun Tweets or posts on Instagram, you see Dale or myself reposting that stuff trying to give them a platform to be able to have a shot,” Harvick described.

“And really, try to help them understand what is actually supposed to happen from a social standpoint, how you act and how you drive.” The veteran driver claimed that to be the missing point in the last few years because of which the short track racing has gone “sloppy” as they get away with it.

Harvick emphasized that they’re not going to let that happen, that it’s important for them.