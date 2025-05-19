“That’s Why She Is With Dale Earnhardt Jr.”: Amy Earnhardt’s Hilarious Responses Lead to Heartfelt Reactions from NASCAR Fans

Ever since Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. launched their Bless Your Heart podcast, it has struck a chord with NASCAR fans. While Dale Jr.’s quick wit has always been part of his public persona, it’s Amy who has caught many off guard. Typically reserved in interviews, she’s far more outspoken on the podcast — and fans have embraced her unfiltered side without missing a beat.

In the most recent episode, during the fan-favorite “Ask Amy” segment — which spanned everything from turtles and time travel to a mysterious studio vase — one enthusiast asked what she would do if she could swap bodies with Dale for a day. Without skipping a beat, Amy responded, “I’d go get a tan. I want to see what that bod looks like brown.”

The comment left Dale visibly uncomfortable, even before things went further off the rails. But Amy wasn’t about to let the moment slide. Doubling down, she added, “I might spray tan the sh*t out of that thing,” which had the entire studio in splits.

Dale Jr., trying to keep a straight face, jokingly protested, saying she wasn’t allowed to turn him into the punchline. If she tried tanning, he warned, all she’d discover was, “This sumbitch don’t do no tanning, he burns.”

When asked for a second idea, Amy offered that she might try driving a racecar — or perhaps just open a bunch of jars, curious to see what it feels like to have Dale Jr.’s grip strength with his “big strong hands” for a day.

Impressed by Amy’s sense of humor, one fan commented, “Strong hands. That’s why she is with Dale. I knew there has to be something more!”

Another appreciated the couple’s dynamic, saying, “One thing I appreciate about them as a family is that Amy shares the same sense of humor and playfulness as Dale. As their kids grow older, those children are bound to experience a great deal of enjoyment and occasional embarrassment.”

A third fan had their fun with, “I love how she busts his balls… and takes no sh*t…” while another, believing that Amy is Dale’s perfect match, said, “Dale got a keeper!”

More Amy Earnhardt moments: Life, laughs, and lollipops

Amy Earnhardt doesn’t just use the podcast to poke fun at Dale Jr. or spill his secrets — she also puts her own cards on the table, often sharing stories from her life and moments involving their daughter. One such story came from an outing in Charlotte, after attending a store opening with a friend.

On the way back, nature called. With no restrooms at the venue and no nearby facilities in sight, she jumped into her car and set out in search of relief. She pulled into what appeared to be an old-school gas station, only to realize it had no public restrooms.

Cornered and out of time, she hit her limit. Amy stepped out, walked to the side of the building, and, as she put it, ended up wetting herself, the stream running down her legs and soaking into her shoes.

In another segment, she recounted a moment involving their daughter Nicole. During a quick stop at a drugstore to pick up Orajel for a toothache, Amy used the self-checkout, paid for her items, and reached for Nicole’s hand in the parking lot — only to find her clutching a giant lightsaber-shaped lollipop. Nicole looked up, grinned, and said, “Haha!” proudly revealing the oversized candy that hadn’t been scanned.

Amy had her return it, feeling a mix of embarrassment and disappointment. If there’s one thing that never lets fans down, it’s Amy’s ability to tell these stories effortlessly and hilariously — winning over the audience week after week.