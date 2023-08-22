“I Always Have to Look Out for the Financial Future of…”: Denny Hamlin Reveals the Reason Behind His Contract Delay

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) makes his way onto the track Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ahead of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Contract extensions for NASCAR drivers are something that teams like to tackle early in the season, not hang with it till the end. But for Denny Hamlin, the added complications between him, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, and his co-owned team 23XI Racing have led to the contract discussions taking a little too long.

While recently speaking about the reasons behind the delay, Hamlin elaborated on how complicated things are at this stage. He also spoke about his relationship with Toyota Racing Development and how there were talks going on between them for an extension for his team, 23XI Racing.

Denny Hamlin elaborates on his contract extension delays with JGR



Hamlin stated, “It’s so difficult to explain what’s going on without explaining what’s going on… Basically, there’s several contracts that ended all in the same year. My driving contract for JGR ended… 23XI’s alliance with JGR is also ending at the end of the year. 23XI’s manufacturer deal is up at the end of this year. “

“So all three of those need, well, the other two need to get done before Denny Hamlin, the driver, and Joe, the owner, can have a signed agreement… I think that I always have to look out for the financial future of the race team. I mean, it’s what I’m going to do well after I’m done racing. We have to get our alliance contract done with Joe Gibbs as well.”

“That’s another thing that has to get done. But it’s all pending on essentially, 23XI.”

Hamlin claimed that if he didn’t own a team, his contract would’ve already been done. However, the way the situation is now, he claimed the contract cannot be signed until the other factors are straightened out.

Having said that, Hamlin remained optimistic about the whole thing, claiming Coach Gibbs too is feeling the same even though the JGR owner prefers to get done with these things “way, way, way, way, way early.”



Hamlin talks about his relationship with Toyota



Speaking further into the podcast, Hamlin added how he was aware that this time around, his contract situation was poised to be different, considering the complexity of other factors. But he confessed that they’re happy with Toyota who has been “a great partner” for them.

“I mentioned that they’ve got responsible for 47 of the 50 Cup wins. They helped us get this race team off the ground. I’ve been very happy with Toyota,” he added.

Now, after hearing Hamlin’s explanation, it can be understood that he will remain at Joe Gibbs Racing next season and that the contract has been finalized. But it is only after Toyota sign their end of the deal with 23XI Racing, is when JGR and Hamlin can put pen to paper.