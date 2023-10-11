NASCAR Advised to Follow the NFL and NBA Way: “Got to Give Our Drivers Some Diversity”

Is there any other subject in NASCAR that fans and insiders agree in unison with other than the subject of the championship race being held at Phoenix Raceway? Every year, the complaints, suggestions, and demands to move the championship race away from Phoenix are made, and every year, the racetrack is announced to be next year’s championship race on the schedule.

This was also the case in the 2024 schedule, with Phoenix holding its place as the final race of the season. And this didn’t sit well with spotter Brett Griffin, who, on the recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, made his thoughts crystal clear on Phoenix, and what he believes NASCAR should do for the fans.

Brett Griffin wants NASCAR to take on the NBA and the NFL route

During the podcast, Griffin opened up on the only thing he objects wholeheartedly to about next year’s Cup schedule. “Hands down the only thing I despise about this schedule is the fact that Phoenix is still the championship race. It needs and has to move around,” he said.

“The NBA moves the All-Star Game around for a reason. The NFL moves around the Super Bowl for a reason. We’ve got to give our fans some diversity. We’ve got to give our drivers some diversity.”

Griffin hoped that for 2025, NASCAR would consider Canada because he is a big supporter of the North. As for Mexico City, the spotter wasn’t that enthusiastic. “I don’t care to ever go back there for a race. But I hope we get to Montreal, but I just hope we move this freaking championship from Phoenix,” he explained.

Freddie Kraft has an interesting suggestion regarding the championship race

Following Griffin’s rant against Phoenix, Freddie Kraft, the spotter of Bubba Wallace, revealed what he thinks NASCAR should do to determine the season champion. “Make the final round 3 races. The last three races of the year, make that a championship round,” he said.

“If you leave the schedule as is and make those rounds, Homestead, Martinsville, Phoenix, as your last three races with four guys competing for the championship, obviously Phoenix matters but it’s not the end-all-be-all. You can go in there and have a good race for the championship.”

However, this was something that Kraft knew would never happen because NASCAR want the idea of the final 4 in the final race. Moreover, he also shared the thing he hates about Phoenix, which is how it comes down to whoever wins the race off the pit road on the final pit stop, something not the case with Homestead or Martinsville.