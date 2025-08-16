Mark Martin Credits Tony Stewart for Doing Something No One Could in NASCAR

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 21: Mark Martin looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Geico 500 on April 21, 2024, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240421198

In a way, NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Tony Stewart are kindred spirits: they are not afraid to speak their minds, even though their words put NASCAR in a bad light.

On a recent edition of the Spake Up Podcast with host Shannon Spake, Martin praised Stewart for his actions and comments over his career as both a driver and former team co-owner (of the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing).

Spake asked Martin his thoughts about the NASCAR Drivers’ Council. Martin didn’t disappoint with his answer.

“I think it’s good,” the Arkansas native said. “I know for a fact, as far as that council goes, I’m standing by myself. I don’t have anyone standing shoulder-to-shoulder with me, and I get it (that other drivers are oftentimes too afraid of speaking their minds).”

“Look, everybody on that council makes their living in the sport. So, that changes how you look at things. Even as outspoken as Kevin Harvick is, you know, Kevin works in the sport (now as a broadcaster), and he has a kid (son Keelan) coming up. I mean, he can only afford to be so far off the center,” added Martin.

“When I raced, there were a lot of things I couldn’t say and didn’t say. Tony Stewart was the only guy that came along, and I was like, everything he said I had thought, but I wouldn’t say it out loud. Tony was the only guy that was so damn good. He was so talented that he could get away with saying (whatever was on his mind). I loved him.”

But Martin can understand some of the limits—either directly or indirectly—placed on those who are on the Driver’s Council.

“If you’re in the sport, you have to stay in your lane to some degree,” Martin said. “I commend Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick because they are certainly the most outspoken. I mean, Denny owns half owns a race team, not only driving. So you have to think about that when having input.”

NASCAR has often been known to not take criticism in the best of spirits, with the likes of Hamlin and Harvick offering nothing but the same. Hamlin also finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with the governing body over the core fundamentals of racing and owning a team in the sport, and we’re sure that does not help his likability with the top brass.