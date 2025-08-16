mobile app bar

Mark Martin Credits Tony Stewart for Doing Something No One Could in NASCAR

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mark Martin looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Geico 500 on April 21, 2024, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL.

TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 21: Mark Martin looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Geico 500 on April 21, 2024, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest Icon Sportswire) AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240421198

In a way, NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin and Tony Stewart are kindred spirits: they are not afraid to speak their minds, even though their words put NASCAR in a bad light.

On a recent edition of the Spake Up Podcast with host Shannon Spake, Martin praised Stewart for his actions and comments over his career as both a driver and former team co-owner (of the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing).

Spake asked Martin his thoughts about the NASCAR Drivers’ Council. Martin didn’t disappoint with his answer.

I think it’s good,” the Arkansas native said. “I know for a fact, as far as that council goes, I’m standing by myself. I don’t have anyone standing shoulder-to-shoulder with me, and I get it (that other drivers are oftentimes too afraid of speaking their minds).”

“Look, everybody on that council makes their living in the sport. So, that changes how you look at things. Even as outspoken as Kevin Harvick is, you know, Kevin works in the sport (now as a broadcaster), and he has a kid (son Keelan) coming up. I mean, he can only afford to be so far off the center,” added Martin.

“When I raced, there were a lot of things I couldn’t say and didn’t say. Tony Stewart was the only guy that came along, and I was like, everything he said I had thought, but I wouldn’t say it out loud. Tony was the only guy that was so damn good. He was so talented that he could get away with saying (whatever was on his mind). I loved him.”

But Martin can understand some of the limits—either directly or indirectly—placed on those who are on the Driver’s Council.

“If you’re in the sport, you have to stay in your lane to some degree,” Martin said. “I commend Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick because they are certainly the most outspoken. I mean, Denny owns half owns a race team, not only driving. So you have to think about that when having input.”

NASCAR has often been known to not take criticism in the best of spirits, with the likes of Hamlin and Harvick offering nothing but the same. Hamlin also finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with the governing body over the core fundamentals of racing and owning a team in the sport, and we’re sure that does not help his likability with the top brass.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these